B.J. Fekkes stood overlooking the cows moving in the feed lot out on Badger Pocket Road. He thought about it for a minute, then a smile formed on his face protected from the sun by a ball cap.

“Hard work is what I learned. Dad came from Holland, so (he and my mom Bobbie) came with nothing before they started dairying. I learned that hard work pays off,” he said. “... He's sitting over there in the truck waiting to unload cattle, still working.”


