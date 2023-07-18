Fekkes Dairy has three locations that house the cattle. The operating dairy is in Ephrata. They also have two heifer replacement lots, one in Ellensburg and the other is in Quincy. The cow herd is mostly Holsteins. Between all three operations, they feed about 11,000 head of cattle.
Fekkes Dairy out on Badger Pocket Road is a family tradition. The family includes, (from left) Maggie, Sam, B.J. and Colt Fekkes.
Rodney Harwood/Daily Record
Fekkes Dairy currently milks 3,300 cows and farms roughly 1,500 acres. B.J. Fekkes, shown here, takes care of the cows and feedlots while his brother Frank manages the farming side of the business.
The Fekkes Dairy cow herd is mostly Holsteins, although they recently started to bring some Jerseys into the herd. Between all three operations they are feeding right around 11,000 head of cattle.
B.J. Fekkes stood overlooking the cows moving in the feed lot out on Badger Pocket Road. He thought about it for a minute, then a smile formed on his face protected from the sun by a ball cap.
“Hard work is what I learned. Dad came from Holland, so (he and my mom Bobbie) came with nothing before they started dairying. I learned that hard work pays off,” he said. “... He's sitting over there in the truck waiting to unload cattle, still working.”