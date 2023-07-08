...BREEZY TO LOCALLY WINDY WITH LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY MONDAY
AFTERNOON INTO MONDAY EVENING...
...SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS TONIGHT INTO MONDAY COULD LEAD TO NEW
FIRE STARTS...
.A frontal passage will produce breezy to windy west winds
through the Columbia River Gorge eastward along the Blue Mountain
foothills and into the lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. In
conjunction with low relative humidities, this will lead to an
increased risk of fire spread for new and existing fires. Along
with enhanced winds and low relative humidities, abundant
lighting is expected to move across the lower Columbia Basin WA
and the Blue Mountains of Washington.
Additionally, scattered thunderstorms, mainly across portions of
Washington with the potential for abundant lightning will have
the potential to cause additional fire starts.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY FOR
ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES WA690 AND WA695...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 690 Kittitas Valley, 691
Lower Columbia Basin, 692 Blue Mountains of Washington and 695
East Washington South Central Cascade Mountains.
* IMPACTS...Lightning strikes may cause new fire starts.
* THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered thunderstorms will form tonight and
continue through Monday evening.
* OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusty and erratic winds up to 40 mph will be
possible near and within storms.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
AgWest Farm Credit is offering a one-time $15,000 grant to new producers wanting to get started in the business.
“At AgWest Farm Credit, we recognize that a lack of startup funds can be challenging for many new producers,” the company said in a press release. “This program was developed for those who have a vision for their operation but lack the funds to put their plans into action.”