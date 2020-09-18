Kittitas County’s air quality is forecast to improve to a moderate level by Saturday, according to information post on the Washington Smoke Blog.
The Smoke Blog is a cooperative effort between state, county and federal agencies and Indian tribes.
Although there continue to be fires in the state, according to information posted on the Smoke Blog, much of the smoke locally is coming from fires in Oregon.
The blog states: “But to the south in Oregon there are numerous very large fires that are actively burning and sending smoke north to Washington. The northern group of fires including Riverside, Beachie Creek, and Lionshead, plus a few small ones nearby have a combined size of nearly 500,000 acres and are burning in heavy timber, slash, and brush fuel types. But that’s not all, numerous other large fires stretch the length of the Oregon Cascades and into California. Recent wind conditions have been moving smoke from these fires to the north and right towards us. The smoke layer has actually resulted in cooling many of the fires somewhat although as the smoke begins to thin out somewhat the fires are expected to become more active.”