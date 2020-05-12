Bonnie Bramlett was a legendary voice in a time when music helped define her generation and usher in rhythm and blues into mainstream America. She, along with her husband Delany, used to front one of the truly superstar lineups, that over the years included George Harrison, Eric Clapton, Dave Mason, Leon Russell, Rita Coolidge, King Curtis, Bobby Whitlock, Duane and Gregg Allman at different times during Delanie and Bonnie and Friends.
Like most rock ‘n’ roll marriages, Delanie and Bonnie parted ways, but Ellensburg native Al Kaatz had a chance to play with Bonnie Bramlett during her solo career.
TREASURE CHEST
With the world still quarantined under stay-at-home restrictions to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic, Kaatz reached back into the treasure chest of memories in the late 1970s and ‘80s to a time when he provided session work or toured with the likes of Bo Diddley, Etta James, Mary Wells, Big Mama Thornton, Charlie Musselwhite and, of course, Bonnie Bramlett.
“Bonnie was 10 times the singer that Janis Joplin was,” Kaatz recalled, sitting in his home in Ellensburg. “Bonnie and Etta James were the best singers I ever worked with. I went out with Bonnie for 3 1/2 months. It was always fun to play with her because her band had such extraordinary musicians.
“I worked with her once in New York on a production for the King Biscuit Flower Hour. Bonnie was only one of a few white people that could pull off the soul sound. Then she started getting into more pop stuff, which I thought was a mistake. But I really enjoyed playing with her.”
LOCAL KID
Kaatz first started playing locally in the Kittitas Valley with drummer Rob Fraser in 1965 when they were both 14. He graduated from Ellensburg High School in 1969, never did reach session superstar status. But he was a first-call guy when acts came to Seattle and needed a guitar player.
He had a chance to showcase his musical flexibility, playing behind the likes of Bo Diddley’s game-changing Bo Diddley beat later featured in songs like Buddy Holly’s “Not Fade Away,” the Rolling Stone’s “Please Go Home,” and even the Who’s “Magic Bus.”
Kaatz was able to bounce it back and forth from the African rhythms and five-accent hambone rhythm that took Bo Diddley all the way to the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame to Doug Kershaw’s one-of-a-kind Cajun fiddle that produced 15 albums and numerous hit singles. Yep, playing behind one the major influences in Chess Records and provide the music behind one of the most distinctive fiddles in all of southern and country music.
MAKING MUSIC
“Bo would just show up and show you what he wanted. It was really simple with no flash,” Kaatz recalled. “They would call them pick-up bands back then, Bo and Chuck Berry would come to Seattle and get guys to play with them. I never did get a chance to play with Chuck, but the music was well known enough and fairly simple. We never did rehearse anything. We just went out and played, but it was a peak moment in my career.”
From the Bo Diddley Beat to the Ragin’ Cajun, what a wild ride, he recalls.
“I played on a couple of Kershaw’s albums. The first (Ragin’ Cajun) was mostly self-produced by Doug Kershaw, using the road band except for one cut, which was all session guys,” Kaatz said. “The second one (Flip, Flop & Fly) was released in 1977 and was a better record — better songs, better musicians, and better producer.
“It was fun because I got to meet and play with some really great musicians, Dr. John, Elvin Bishop, Neil Larson etc. It was cut at the Record Plant in Sausalito with overdubs done in Macon, Georgia at Capricorn studios. It was a mixture of us road guys and session guys. The producer was Johnny Sandlin, whose claim to fame was producing the Allman Brothers, brought in the musical guests for the recording.”
ROAD STORY
For the most part, he said, what happens on the road, stays on the road. But Kaatz did share one time when he and Billy Joe Shaver, who’s album “Old Five and Dimers Like Me” is a classic on the Outlaw Country scene, went out honky-tonking in San Francisco after a session one night.
“I told him I wasn’t sure if there were any real honky-tonks in San Francisco. Billy Joe said, ‘If there are, I’ll find ‘em,” he said with a laugh. “It was good fun.”
As for the rest? Here’s a look at what one of Ellensburg’s most prominent guitar players recalls:
Etta James – James’s powerful, deep, earthy voice bridged the gap between rhythm and blues and rock ‘n’ roll and took her all the way to the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame.
NOT STAR STRUCK
“I wasn’t really star struck, but it was fun to do some dates with her,” he said. “We’d play in Seattle, Portland and Vancouver, B.C. We did that twice. She was such a great singer.”
Big Mama Thornton – Her biggest hit was “Hound Dog,” selling almost 2 million copies. But her song book later turned into a hit list for Janis Joplin, including “Ball and Chain”
“I always thought Big Mama was just mean,” Kaatz recalls. “She was in pretty bad shape by the time I played with her. (The business) had taken a lot out of her, but she’s been such a force in the industry for so long. It was good.”
BLUES MAN
Charlie Musselwhite – Musselwhite is an iconic blues harmonica player and, along with Mike Bloomfield and Paul Butterfield, became one of the white bluesmen carrying on the sound during the blues revival in the early 1960s.
“Playing with Charlie was fun, because we would play a lot of blues, which is what I grew up on,” he said. “A lot of people I grew up with were influenced by the Beatles, but it was the blues that really did it for me.”
Mary Wells – Wells helped to define the Motown Sound in the early 1960s. She is said to have been part of the influence in helping black music onto radio stations and record store shelves in mainstream America.
“Mary Wells had a band called the 1-2-3 that was awesome. We did a week’s worth of dates. Mary was really good,” Kaatz said.
But playing with Bo Diddley is still one of the highlights.
OH, BO DIDDLEY
“Bo Diddley was really a dream come true for me,” Kaatz said. “He was really nice to me. One time he comes over in the middle of the show over and starts telling me how he really likes the way I play. That’s the way he treated people and it was nice to see that kind of respect.”
With the world on lockdown and the national touring acts on hold, it just seemed like a good time to catch up with one of the city’s most prominent players. He’s currently playing with Fraser, Andy Clemen and Kyle Bain in a band called Chuck Boom. Look for them on Facebook.
STIR CRAZY
“Makes you wonder what Bob Dylan is going through. He’s been on that never-ending tour for years,” Kaatz said with a laugh. “We’re all going stir crazy and really ready to get out and play.
“A lot of people I know are doing that streaming thing. But that’s not for me. I need to feed off the audience too much for that. But hopefully this is over soon and we can get out and play again.”
To hear Chuck Boom’s latest song “You Don’t Miss Your Water,” written by William Bell and recorded by Otis Redding, Taj Mahal, The Byrds, William Bell, and Ray Charles log onto Chuck Boom’s Facebook.
Or, give a search on YouTube or Spotify to see Kaatz performing with various artists over the course of his career.