...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT
THURSDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 to 30 expected.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Local artist Sam Albright’s exhibit in the Main Gallery of the Clymer Museum/Gallery is entitled “28 landscapes 2023.”
Sam Albright continues to explore new mediums and subject matter. The current landscape work in watercolor captures his feelings of the day and the visions throughout the Kittitas Valley that inspires him.
Local artist Sam Albright’s exhibit in the Main Gallery of the Clymer Museum/Gallery is entitled “28 landscapes 2023.”
The end result is a fascinating bit in that the entire 36-piece body of work on exhibit is the end result of two months of effort in the studio.
Long-time Ellensburg painter Sam Albright has been busy. His exhibit in the Main Gallery of the Clymer Museum/Gallery is titled “28 landscapes 2023,” even though he tossed in some smaller pieces to bring the exhibit to 36 paintings.
He continues to explore new mediums and subject matter. The current landscape work in watercolor captures his feelings of the day and the visions throughout the Kittitas Valley that inspire him.
“This one is looking out at the Manastash Ridge from our house,” Albright said, standing in front of a painting he named “Morning Snow Ridge. “The light was there for just a short time before it changed.
“Composition is important in painting as to where things go. It’s just like in music or cooking. What’s the recipe? It starts with the composition with different colors and values, meaning the dark and the light. The thing about watercolor is that it’s controlled chaos.”
Albright’s ability to work with the neutrality of the grasses and brush of this region is masterful and unique and allows other aspects in the painting to be emphasized, Clymer Museum/Gallery curator Matthew Lennon said.
“Traditional landscape art is a journey through history. Today’s artists draw inspiration and learn from the skills, expressions and experiments of their predecessors. They grow out of these explorations,” Lennon said.
“In Albright’s plush work ‘Storm Comin’ ’ we can find a connection with earlier works like Thomas Cole’s, ‘View from Mount Holyoke, Northampton, Massachusetts, after a Thunderstorm—The Oxbow,’ 1836. What makes Albright’s work exceptional is the dramatic recognition of the elements forming the terrain and atmosphere of our terrain. This is not a trivial element in Albright’s work. He’s not a tourist. He’s creating art for our time and place.”
Albright has long explored the arts from painting and sculpture to writing and playing music, to making some of the instruments he plays.
He grew up in the Pacific Northwest and was one of those guys who came to Ellensburg to go to Central Washington University and just never left.
The Kittitas Valley is home, filled with wonder and ever-changing light and shapes that he’s been chasing and capturing since the mid-’70s.
“I really want to make the world where I capture the moment,” he said. “When you look at this storm cloud, then getting the valley of the glowing light in the foreground, while this storm cloud is moving in, that’s the game.
“There are themes to this exhibit, but they’re pretty traditional. But the character of light is probably more important than the subject matter.”
Albright is one of a group of seven local artists who have worked in the Kittitas Valley for over 50 years and donated their work to the Kittitas County Historical Museum. The other six are Jane Orleman (small murals), Cindy Krieble (landscapes), Bobbie Halperin (digital abstract), Jampa Dorje (acrylic), Molly Morrow (photography), Julie Prather (glass art), as well as the posthumous honor for Dick Elliott (reflector art), Donald O’Connor (surreal neoclassic cubist impressionistic abstract).
Albright’s work has been on exhibit throughout the area, and this particular exhibit in the John Ford Clymer Museum/Gallery is meaningful, he said.
“This is a great room with professional lighting,” he said. “I like the fact it’s a museum. John Clymer was a really good painter, and the painters in town come in here and see that right away.”