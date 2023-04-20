Support Local Journalism


The end result is a fascinating bit in that the entire 36-piece body of work on exhibit is the end result of two months of effort in the studio.

Long-time Ellensburg painter Sam Albright has been busy. His exhibit in the Main Gallery of the Clymer Museum/Gallery is titled “28 landscapes 2023,” even though he tossed in some smaller pieces to bring the exhibit to 36 paintings.


Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com