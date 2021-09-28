Alison Banchero lights it up at EP release show at Old Skool's By RODNEY HARWOOD staff writer Rodney Harwood Sep 28, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Alison Banchero, who released the single “It Ain’t Love,” in August, held a four-song EP release show at Old Skool’s on Friday. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record Bothell native Alison Banchero showcased why the nine-song project “Crossroads,” earned her the university’s 2021 Scholar of the Year award for creative expression Friday night at Old Skool's. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record The Alison Banchero Band played a EP release show at Old Skool's in support of her "Crossroads" EP. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record Alison Banchero showcased her new EP "Crossroads" on Friday at Old Skool's. Used to be a time when you worked it out in the road house, the bar or the club before you were even considered for getting into the studio to put something down on a record.Times have changed, but the hard work to gain exposure in a competitive business has not. The original plan was to do a four-song release show at The Factory Luxe in Seattle.But recent Central Washington University graduate Alison Banchero, who released the single "It Ain't Love," in August, decided to go old school, or in this case Old Skool's, and do the show at the downtown record shop Friday night. NICE FEEL to IT"I'm very impressed with the way things turned out. We released ‘It Ain’t Love’ a few weeks ago and now I’m ready to share the songs with people,” Banchero said in the alleyway behind Old Skool’s, grabbing a breath of fresh air before Friday’s performance.“I’ve been playing stuff off the EP all summer. I’m learning you have to build a community in your following. I just graduated so a lot of my audience is from the college. But I’m working to attract more people as I get out and play.”The Bothell native went inside, stomped her foot down and fronted an all-male band through an hour-and-half set that showcased why the nine-song project “Crossroads,” earned her the university’s 2021 Scholar of the Year award for creative expression.INSPIRATIONALShe co-wrote “Crossroads,” with fellow CWU graduate Michael Powers, who also served as a co-producer for the project that was engineered by Aaron Rausch.“Alison wrote and arranged all the music by herself with the exception of ‘Crossroads,’” Powers said. “The project is really exciting. I’m hoping it’s somewhat of a template or model for what other students at Central can do moving forward.“I was involved in the music department for five years and I think it’s one of the most ambitious projects to come out of Central.” She opened with “By Myself,” and gravitated into “Love is a Beautiful Thing,” featuring the talents of a quality band with Nate Sharp (bass) and Zak Mautz (drums) driving the bus with the rhythm section. She turned Cade O’Haver loose on keyboards throughout the night. Guitarist Jacob Batchelder also doubled on trumpet a couple of times.SOUL AND FUNKIt was one part soul, one part funk, little bit of Rickie Lee Jones with a twist of Brandi Carlile and 100% Alison Banchero as she ripped up in front of a moderate crowd in the small room of the local record store.“I don’t have as many originals as I would like. I would say it’s about 50-50 (originals to covers),” she said. “We do very comfortable covers of people I like. I cover people I think I can sound like. I listen to jazz. I listen to funk/soul from the 70s, so there’s a number of different influences.”The band gained in confidence and energy as they burned through “Island,” “Depended on You,” ending the set with the single, “It Ain’t Love.”Banchero, a singer, a storyteller. a former blues singer, coffeehouse songwriter, and composer, knows a little something about how to work a room. She opened for Star Anna and Mark Pickerel at the Old Skool’s during Jazz in the Valley weekend.WORKING THE VALLEYShe’s been a regular at Wheel Line Cider in Kittitas, played Fortuity Cellars in Wapato, and the Cornerstone Pie. She bounced around the room directing audience participation on the encore version of Bill Withers “Just the Two of Us,” before calling it a night.“I’ve played mostly on the West Side. I’d never played over here until now,” she said with a laugh. “The West Side audiences are not afraid to tell how they feel, which is fine. There's a little more audience interaction."Here is great. People come up to me all the time after a show to talk, and they never do that on the West Side. People are way more open to coming up and talking, like I'm not some untouchable."The remainder of the nine-song EP is expected to be available on various online music platforms later this winter. 