As active COVID-19 case counts trend downward in numbers within Kittitas County, all eyes are on whether or not schools will be able to offer in-class teaching.
The case count is not the number that determines that decision, however. The metric that truly matters when it comes to decisions such as school openings is the case rate per 100,000 people, which is measured over a rolling two-week cycle.
“That’s the one that everybody’s watching closely, because it determines whether or not there’s a recommendation for in-person school or not,” Kittitas County Public Health Department Public Information Officer Kasey Knutson said. “There seems to be some confusion as far as people thinking whether slow active case numbers automatically means that we have a low enough incident rate to start school. Making that delineation is really important for people.”
Knutson said people who are interested in following the metric that matters when it comes to the recommendation for school openings can be found on the Washington State incident risk assessment dashboard. Although Kittitas County is still in Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan, Knutson said the county still doesn’t meet three of the five metrics, one of which is the cases per 100,000 people over the last two weeks. As of Aug. 23, Kittitas County’s incident rate per 100,000 was measured at 75.2.
“That’s a change from previously where we were obviously higher,” Knutson said. “We were in the 90’s, upwards into the 100’s per 100,000. Seeing that drop is a good thing.”
With the target number being at 75 cases per 100,000 people and school districts like Kittitas wanting to do in-person teaching for the upcoming academic year, Knutson said they need to file a petition process, and all eyes will continue to be on the state-level metric to see if the county’s case rate continues to trend downward or fluctuate over the coming weeks.
“I think that’s the number for the next couple of weeks that’s going to be to interest of people,” she said.
Knutson said the county has the ability to enforce stricter restrictions beyond those at the state-level, but must follow those at a minimum.
“If there’s something coming down from the state superintendent, then that has to be followed regardless,” she said.
With some residents curious about potentially easing other restrictions such as the closure of Irene Rinehart Park, Knutson said there are other alligators closer to the boat to deal with at the moment.
“The priority is to get school open, so we want to decrease any kind of social gatherings so that we have that under 75-per 100,000 rate,” she said. “The focus is on schools.”
Along with following the recommendations put forth by the county and state, Knutson reminded people to look out for themselves and their mental health as they gear up for the fall while still dealing with the pandemic.
“With school starting, that’s another big change,” she said. “People have been carrying this burden since March.”