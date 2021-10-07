Support Local Journalism


The subtle light changes shifted and altered the way things are, or at least how they are seen, as the clouds rolled into the Kittitas Valley on a Tuesday afternoon.

The upstairs space at the 420 Building has been an evolving, breathtaking exposure of light and art since 2012 when building owner Mollie Edson remodeled, refinished and even refurbished the building in the historical downtown.

The 420 Loft Art Gallery possesses a modern feel, blending natural light with the studio lighting to showcase local artistic talent on the avenue known as Pearl Street with The John Clymer Museum/Gallery, Gallery One Visual Art Center and the 420 Loft Gallery giving substance to the artistic community and the First Friday Art Walk.

Gallery One executive director Monica Miller calls the 420 Loft “Mollie’s Vision,” dedicating the space to talented artists from the local community, supporting their work and vision.

All good things come to an end, Edson said, and the 420 Loft Art Gallery will close at the end of 2021.

“It’s been a helluva ride,” she said. “The 420 Loft had a great run, was tons of fun, and the work involved was love made visible.

“The taproom downstairs is hopping and their energy has ushered in a new era for the 420 building.”

The subtle sunlight gives the upstairs room a certain ambience that attracts the eye to the energy within. All of the events and organizations who have passed through have been blessed by the art created by life in the middle of a John Clymer painting.

The latest show went up last week, featuring the work of Robin and Scott’s Mayberry’s artistic talent, a lively, thought-provoking display of color and transcendence. Over the past two years, the Mayberry’s have taken the 420 Loft Gallery to a new artistic place.

“The magic of the gallery was enhanced by the loving work of Scott and Robin Mayberry,” Edson said. “They took the 420 Loft to another level and produced some shows that really knocked it out of the park. I cannot thank them enough.

“Our last show from Nov. 15 to Dec. 30 will be my favorite pairing ever with Don O’Connor’s artwork and Julie Prather’s lamps.”

The gallery will also host a celebration of life for the late Don O’Connor, who passed just this year. The event on Nov. 15 will be followed by special events throughout November with local poetry, music, surrounded by the light reactive media artwork and cut-glass lamps of two of the valley’s most prolific artists.

“I’ve always loved this space and Robin and I have really been happy to be a part of this. I think it’s been a big part of the First Friday Art Walk,” Scott Mayberry said. “It will be missed.”

The 420 Building was designed by Carl Gould in 1930 as a bank, and a vault still remains in the basement. In 1937 the bank went out of business and the city bought and used for city hall until purchasing and renovating the old Washington School for city hall purposes.

Edson had the building remodeled in 2012, giving the space a modern feel and new lighting. Crews partially knocked out the floor to open it so light could shine into the space from the windows.

They hope to continue the Tiny Stage Concert Series, the monthly showcase of musical talent streamed on the Ellensburg Community Radio. There is discussion of the Pretty Fair Beer taproom expanding its operations upstairs with events.

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

