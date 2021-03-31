All elementary grade-level students have returned to school in full at the Kittitas School District as of March 29. The district planned to have students return with six-foot social distancing, the new state guidelines that close the safe distance to three feet in the classroom was a bonus.
KSD had been bringing back grades three through five back for the last month, with fifth being first and fourth being last due to class sizes. Because of the three-foot guideline, the district was able to fit all of the fourth grade in two classrooms.
“We had lower numbers in fifth grade so it was easier for us to do that (bring them back). For third and fourth we had to add a teacher because there were more kids, and we had to spread them out in different rooms,” Superintendent Mike Nollan said. “But with fourth grade we had trouble getting our person in, and so actually with the three foot rule, have all our fourth graders in two rooms, they are less than six-feet but more than three-feet.”
Another possibility that has arisen due to the three-foot social distancing guidelines is bringing back secondary students. This would have been very difficult if not impossible under the six-foot guidelines.
Nollan said he met with principals on March 30 to brainstorm ideas of how to bring back secondary level students, but it’s still in the early planning phases. The plans need to be run by and approved by the school board. Nollan said he hopes they have something finalized by the end of the week.
“It’s in the planning phase,” he said. “It’s something that we want to do, and we are going to make it happen.”
The problem with bringing back secondary students is there just isn’t enough space. With the new spacing guidelines, fitting all students in the classroom isn’t a problem, but those guidelines are only for the classrooms. Students still need to be six feet apart during lunch because masks can’t be worn.
Nollan said organizing a bus schedule will also be difficult. The buses will need to be properly ventilated so more students can be on board.
Teachers in the district will have the option to be vaccinated against COVID, but the district will not require them to get it.
“Teachers still have to wear masks even if they’re vaccinated and they have to keep a six foot distance,” Nollan said. “Basically the three-foot rule is only for kids in the classroom.”