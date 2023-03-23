Fatima Andraca was 5 years old when her family moved from Anaheim, California, to Ellensburg.
As a Latina, she quickly encountered a language barrier between her mostly white peers and noticed a lack of Hispanic representation among her teachers.
“When I was younger, I think it was kind of harder to feel comfortable ... like embracing your culture,” the 20-year-old Andraca said. “I guess you wouldn’t say picked on, but ... (you would) be seen ‘less than.’”
Ellensburg has since become more diverse thanks in large part to diversity initiatives by Central Washington University. Now, the university is aiming to become a Hispanic Serving Institution, which would require it to have 20% of its student population be Latino. It’s supported in its mission by the city of Ellensburg’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission.
However, a diverse, welcoming environment is not created with the snap of a finger or by an elected official’s stroke of a pen.
For their part, Latinos can be mentors and role models for the next generation of Latino Ellensburg residents. That is what Andraca and Jesus Erasto-Garcia aim to be.
Their community outreach is channeled through Allied People Offering Year-Round Outreach or APOYO.
APOYO, a nonprofit founded in 1995, functions as a food pantry, clothing bank and more. While its services are open to everyone, APOYO also works to promote community cooperation and provide outreach and advocacy for Latinx communities in Central Washington, according to its website.
In Spanish, “apoyo” means “support.”
Andraca works intimately with APOYO’s student athletics program, Amigos Atléticos, as its co-director.
The program aims to build healthy habits and relationships for students in grades 6-10.
“When we first started the program, we were just trying to target a way for kids to have more accessibility. Sometimes people don’t feel as included in other school activities,” she said.
Erasto-Garcia saw the need for developing outreach resources for the Latino community in the state when he first got involved in sports. Growing up near Tacoma, Erasto-Garcia said he was the only Hispanic member of his high school football team.
“I feel like a lot of kids either didn’t have the resources to do sports or just weren’t ... pushed by their parents to or encouraged by their parents to do a school sport,” he said.
One of the reasons Andraca saw the need to build positive representation for Latinos was the fallout from the 2011 U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids, which resulted in the arrests of more than 30 Latino community members in Kittitas County.
“It was scary because I didn’t really understand ... the laws or my parents’ immigration status. I didn’t understand any of it,” Andraca said. “I thought, ‘Oh, they’re probably just going to take us.’”
An elementary student, she was terrified at the prospect of being taken from her parents.
To help others overcome these obstacles, Erasto-Garcia and Andraca want more advocates, opportunities and funding for Latinos and their communities.
“My big one is representation in schools because growing up I have never had a teacher like me or ... speaks my language or can relate to experiences that I’ve had,” Erasto-Garcia said. “That’s why ... I’m going into education and Spanish education. I think it’s important because I’m noticing now that there’s a lot of first or second generation students who aren’t really able to communicate in Spanish, but they understand it. They just don’t have the confidence to speak it because they’ll get made fun of.”
Andraca said working with Amigos Atléticos is a way for her to provide the representation she missed growing up in Ellensburg.
“In a way, it heals my inner child because it’s cool to see that representation (we) didn’t really have growing up,” she said. “So, just offering that to kids, I’m sure that means a lot to them because they have someone they can identify with.”
Andraca and Erasto-Garcia and other members of APOYO were validated in their efforts to provide Latino and other Ellensburg youths with a positive environment and representation when the parents of the children involved voted unanimously to continue the program, said program Director David Avalos-Martinez.
This year, Amigos Atléticos was awarded a $22,500 Kittitas County Public Health Department COVID-19 Health Equity Coalition grant.