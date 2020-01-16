Storyteller Anahí Chavez Villegas is featured in the winter quarter Cultural Conversations at 6:30 p.m., Jan. 21 at Hal Holmes Community Center, according to a news release from event organizers.
Chavez Villegas is currently a first-year CWU graduate student in biology. She will share her story as a dual-citizen born and educated in El Paso and raised in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. She will speak to the cultural divide she straddles and the challenges she meets as a first-generation student studying in an environment and a culture that does not recognize her resource limitations and cultural traditions. Chavez Villegas will also share her observations of how the border between El Paso and Ciudad Juarez has changed in light of current immigration policies.
Cultural Conversations is a program co-sponsored by Brooks Library, the Ellensburg Public Library, and CWU’s Office for International Studies and Programs. It is an opportunity to hear a different view, to practice empathetic listening and speaking, to learn a new culture through storytelling, and explore deep and relevant topics together.
Another Cultural Conversation will be held on April 21. If you have suggestions for storytellers and/or would like to receive event reminders, contact Maureen Rust at Maureen.Rust@cwu.edu.