The name of the latest exhibit in the John Clymer Museum and Gallery sets the stage for a 21st century walk through the past as the artwork in the main gallery sets off the brilliance of four Native American artists showcasing “Ancestors of Their Future’s Past.”
There is a sense of resiliency as well as creative energy that says, “Yeah, we’re still here.”
Respectful of a proud heritage, they blend contemporary art with a sense of past pride in a selfie, point-and-shoot world. The portraits by Louis Still Smoking and Robert Martinez carve out faces of perseverance and every day life in the village, proud and dignified.
Ryan Feddersen presents complexity with intelligence, humor and kindness in her work called The Trickster, Coyote and John Isaiah Pepion’s use of ledger paper exemplifies his ties to the past, to family, and the people.
“In a world where the propensity for avoiding difficulties and the immediacy of choices seem more significant than the destinies of our descendants, the art of Ryan Feddersen, John Isiah Pepion, Louis Still Smoking and Robert Martinez give testimony to their time and place; their cultural inheritance; and speak directly to our responsibility to create a present worth receiving by future generations,” curator Matthew Lennon said.
Louis Still Smoking was born and raised in Browning, Montana on the Blackfeet Reservation. His inspirations, he said, come from his heritage as well as artists of historic proportions like Vincent van Gough and Claude Monet.
“I use my natural artistic instincts to figure it out, but I also study other artists. There’s a South Dakota artist Harvey Dunn that uses blotches of color. I was just amazed with him in high school,” said Still Smoking, who has been painting 25 years.
“My grandfather, Frank Still Smoking, was a drum maker for years. He would hunt elk and process the hides in the traditional way, no chemicals. The next year would make drums. I followed his artistic example. I see this as an opportunity to represent his legacy and basically try to fulfill the family name in the best way I can.”
Pepion is a Plains Indian graphic artist from the Piikani Band of the Blackfoot Confederacy. He is based out of the Blackfeet Reservation in north-central Montana, where the Rocky Mountains meet the plains.
“I am influenced by the history in my community. I use three different kind of styles, one is based on personal stories or stories that have been in our tribe for years,” said Pepion, whose ancestor Elouise Pepion Cobell is featured in the book: “Native Women Changing their Worlds” by Patricia J. Cutright, who will have a book reading Aug. 7 in the gallery.
“Sometimes I do contemporary issues or people issues. I work with black ink or black markers. I do a lot of ledger art, so I like the transparency because you can still see the writing through the drawing. I’m also influenced by the winter count stories that were done on buffalo or elk hides. My ancestor was a well known person in the community that used to keep the stories.”
Martinez was born on the Wind River Reservation in central Wyoming. Since he grew up a part of many different cultures. His lineage is Spanish, Mexican, Scot-Irish, French Canadian and Northern Arapaho, so, his influences are many.
“My artwork currently is geared toward adjusting expectations of what Native art is and what Native people are,” said Martinez. “Natives are so romanticized and there’s so many misconceptions. We are different cultures, different people.”
His piece capturing United States Secretary of the Interior Debra Haaland, who became the first Native American to serve as a Cabinet secretary, is an important work, he said.
“I use my artwork to get people to think a little bit more,” he said. “The piece of Deb Haaland is a commemorative art. I was there to illustrate a certain event. I took that right after she was confirmed. I thought it would be great commemorative image.
“I think her appointment is good for Indian Country, being in the Department of Interior. We will see, time will tell.”
The artistic energy and visions of “Ancestors of Their Future’s Past” capture both a time when America was being developed and where history has taken it.
The common theme from each artist from different nations and cultures rings loud and clear, “We’re still here and this is who we are.”