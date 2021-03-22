The new superintendent for the Kittitas School District has already been living in the town for three years. Angela Von Essen is the current assistant superintendent for business and finance operations at West Valley School District in Yakima, and will begin her career as KSD superintendent on July 1.
“I live in Kittitas, it’s my community,” Von Essen said. “I care about where I live and what goes on in Kittitas. I love education, am a lifelong learner and my community is special. When this job came open it was something I’ve been interested in and just pursued.”
Von Essen has worked at the West Valley School District for 11 years. She even graduated from the district while her dad was a teacher at the school. She is currently working to earn her doctorate in educational leadership from Washington State University, with about one more year left in the program.
Before she began working for school districts, she was a state auditor. She said this job gave her experience of the business and financial side of school districts. She was hired by Cle Elum-Roslyn School District to help with finances, then moved to Wapato School District, Sunnyside and eventually West Valley. All on all, she said she has around 32 years of experience working with the finances and business of school districts.
“My background is not directly in teaching, but in support,” she said.
At the interview for the job at KSD, Von Essen felt comfortable. She said she knew she nailed the interview and had an immediate connection with the school board.
“I felt like it was a home, like it was a family… I knew it was a good fit at that time,” she said. “I had a great time. Who has a great time during an interview?”
She is impressed with the school board and the community as a whole. She said the team at KSD is “outstanding” and it has done an excellent job handling the coronavirus pandemic at school.
“I can’t wait to start. I want to dive in now but I know that’s not my place,” Von Essen said. “I’ll do whatever I need to do to make it a smooth transition for the board and the staff. I’m just looking forward to it.”