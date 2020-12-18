A community tradition is alive and well this year, with presents for children and seniors in need of a lift of spirits will soon be on their way to their place underneath the Christmas tree.
The annual Community Christmas Basket event will begin distribution Monday, and the number of people it will reach this year is impressive — 588 children and seniors were adopted by a combination of 201 individuals, businesses, and organizations from around the community.
FISH Community Food Bank is working to spearhead the event this year, continuing the work it began in 2019 to take over the effort. FISH Director Peggy Morache said the lessons learned from last year’s event helped create a framework for success in 2020.
“Last year was challenging because we did not know until probably early October that the traditional Christmas baskets were not going to happen again,” she said. “At a staff meeting, we were talking about who would do it, and a staff member suggested that we do it, so we did.”
Morache said the food bank started from scratch last year, deciding to take the food donation component out of the baskets.
“Since we’re a food pantry, we just didn’t see the point,” she said. “Anybody that is hungry can come to us. We took that out and put the focus on families with children and seniors, and that worked out pretty well.”
One of the major challenges last year’s event had was a lack of space to organize the gifts and prepare them for distribution.
“This time last year you couldn’t walk in our offices,” Morache said. “Everybody’s office was piled high with gifts. This year we knew that we needed to have a separate place to do that.”
The food bank was able to secure a space to organize the gifts with the help of Rotarian Jerry Lael, and soon put its volunteer army to work sorting the donations. Lower County Rotarians helped with the volunteer and organization effort, and Kittitas Valley Search and Rescue is conducting the distribution effort as in past years.
“They’ve done it forever,” Morache said of Search and Rescue’s part in the event.
Morache said the logistical element of the distribution is being helped by using existing routes developed through the Meals on Wheels program.
“It’ll be really well organized,” she said. “When Search and Rescue picks up the presents, they can just take a route and go deliver.”
Despite the challenges posed to the program in 2019, Morache said ensuring the continuing success of getting gifts to those in need remain a priority for the food bank.
“I think that we learned that we love doing it and we want to continue it,” she said.
Along with countless businesses, clubs, organizations, and individuals pitching in, some groups this year took on the task of adopting multiple people to help the cause. Ellensburg Presbyterian Church adopted 25 children this year, and Eastside Vocational Services adopted 18 families in lieu of holding its traditional Christmas party. EVS CEO Michelle Jensen said they were thrilled to take part in the event.
“As with many, our company was not able to gather as we have annually, so it made total sense to shift how we celebrated the holidays this season,” Jensen said in an email about their participation. “The opportunity to support 18 families through this awesome local program to give children a brighter Christmas was such a blessing. To whom much is given, much is expected, and that's just what we were able to do.”
Looking back on the organizational effort, Morache said she was particularly moved by the efforts of every individual in the community that took the time and effort to contribute gifts for this year’s event.
“When I look around here and see all of this, it just reinforces in me that this is a particularly generous community,” she said. “When there’s a need, this community steps in and fills it, and that makes all this work worth it. That community support continues to reinforce what we do, knowing all these children are going to wake up Christmas morning and see Santa was there. It reminds you what Christmas is all about.”