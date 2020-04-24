Considering health officials shut down the Houston Livestock and Rodeo one day into the three-week event and the 80th annual Sisters (Ore.) Rodeo had to cancel due to the global COVID-19 pandemic — the 13th annual Daily Record Bares and Broncs caught a break.
Kittitas County Health Department officially gave notice that the Daily Record Bares and Broncs would not be possible May 15-16. Organizers paused online ticket sales on Thursday morning, contacted the venue about alternate dates to confirm availability, and began the process with the PRCA to postpone the event to later dates.
PRCA REQUEST
“I’ve sent off the official request to the PRCA for a postponement. I should get a reply at the beginning of next week,” said event organizer and stock contractor Daniel Beard of Daniel Beard Rodeo. “We have to go through an approval process to move the dates.
“We’ll try to move it to a new date in the summer. But it’s nice to be in position to even be thinking about being able to postpone and still do it. The new date will depend on health conditions and state regulations, but there’s still a chance we can do it later.”
Beard said he and his crew have been working on a plan to move forward, developing plans with county officials about how to hold a successful event when the time is right.
WHEN TIME IS RIGHT
“It’s beyond my control. But my job is making the decisions, put it out there for the best play that we have and see what happens,” Beard said. “We have a good plan that I’ve been working on.
“I have no problem with the message coming out that we are planning to postpone, not cancel this year’s event. It’s about doing the right thing and be able to provide a safe experience for everyone. Hopefully, next week we’ll have some good news and another date at another time.”
Daily Record general manager Josh Crawford agreed that the main interest is to stay safe during the pandemic.
"While we are disappointed the 2020 Bares and Broncs event is needed to be postponed, we support the decisions of the county health officials to help keep our community safe,” Crawford said. “We will continue to work with the Bares and Broncs committee and support the event when the time comes that it can be rescheduled.
“We look forward to enjoying the event along with the community when the time comes.”
13th ANNUAL
Beard and his wife, Janelle, have been building a rough stock event, going into its second decade now. It gives the Daniel Beard Rodeo Co. a chance to buck some of its young stock and get them ready for bigger things to come, he said.
“This is the 13th year of the show. We do bring in other stock contractors, but I’m the main provider,” Beard said. “We started it and we’ve got family members that do everything, including putting the barrels up.
“Thirteen years in, looking back at that first year, you have to wonder how did we get this done. But the community support has been pretty gracious to us.”
The have built up the prize money and made it an event that is drawing the best cowboy talent and some of the best young barebacks and broncs around.
Spanish Nights has gone on to make bareback riders a bunch of money in Nampa, Idaho, Denver and Houston since winning the Bares and Broncs back in 2012.