The general rule of outdoor recreation is simple: Pack it in, pack it out. Unfortunately, some people don’t adhere to that rule, so others have to do the dirty work.
This weekend, a group of hardy volunteers will assemble in the hills south of Ellensburg for the 19th-annual Durr Road Cleanup event. The event is hosted by the Kittitas County Field & Stream Club and was cancelled over the past two years due to pandemic-related restrictions on public lands.
KCFS member and event organizer Bill Essman recently took a trip up to the cleanup area, and he said despite two years of cancellations, the conditions don’t look too bad. He said some individuals would go up from time to time to clean up, as well as the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, who manages the Wenas Wildlife Area.
“In early March, it seems like people are still hunkered in,” he said. “When we get some nice weather, then they just kind of come out of the woodwork.”
Essman said he isn’t sure about how much of the traditional refuse will be found at the site this year due to some of the shortages seen during the past two years on items like ammunition.
“It was so expensive when you did find it,” he said.
ALL SORTS OF TRASH
Each year, a 30-yard dumpster is hauled to the cleanup site. The container will hold up to three tons of trash, and Essman said a typical cleanup event will net between two and three tons. Over the past two decades, he said volunteers have found everything from the normal to downright odd.
“During our last cleanup, we found a riding lawnmower that had been pushed over a really steep embankment,” he said. “Those are really heavy. I had to run a cable down and winch it back up so we could get it in the back of a pickup truck.”
Some of the major issues encountered at the cleanup sites include shooters that leave plastic shell casings, as well as those who shoot at glass objects that leave tiny shards all over the landscape. Essman said approved target items include clay pigeons and paper target, but people will bring items that clearly don’t fall into approved categories.
“During the last cleanup, I picked up my first 72-inch flatscreen TV,” he said. “It had been hauled off about 50 yards into the sagebrush and shot I don’t know how many times with a shotgun. There’s a lot of glass in those flatscreens.”
GIVING BACK TO THE LANDSCAPE
The cleanup event begins at the top of Durr Road where the WDFW signage and parking lot is located and stretches down to Umtanum Creek. Another organization handles cleanup from the Selah side down to the creek. Essman said the club has gotten plenty of volunteer interest in this year’s event, especially with the past two being cancelled.
“A lot of master hunters haven’t been able to do much over these past couple of years to get their volunteer hours in,” he said. “I’m expecting that we’ll have quite a few of those folks. We have our club members out as well. We typically have someplace between 60 and 100 people show up.”
Essman said the event, which kicks off Saturday at 9 a.m. will provide trash bags donated to the club by Kittitas County Solid Waste, as well as donuts and coffee for volunteers. He said volunteers need to dress for the conditions and should bring sturdy gloves. Other items he said come in handy are rakes and magnets to pick up metal objects.
When the event concludes, Essman said volunteers will celebrate the day’s efforts with a barbecue. Each year, he said he is humbled by the diverse turnout of residents from all walks of life.
“It’s a sign of how much our community cares about our public lands,” he said. “It’s a great way to give back to the areas we enjoy so much.”