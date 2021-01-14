Small businesses will compete in the annual Enterprise Challenge, which provides owners with business lessons and has a grand prize of $10,000.
The challenge is organized and hosted by the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce and the Yakima County Development Association. Twenty-six businesses have registered with the challenge, nine from Kittitas.
Aside from the grand prizes ($10,000 for first place, $5,000 for second and $2,500 for third), the challenge provides workshops and classes that can be invaluable to new business owners.
“It’s great business training for not too much money,” said Pam Kehres, owner of Enthralled Promotions. “It also provides networking, which is something we’re short on right now.”
Enthralled Promotions was started by Kehres in October, and produces embroidered and branded merchandise to other companies. At an event like this, one of the more permanent benefits Kehres will get out of it is the connections she makes with other new businesses, looking to advertise their brand.
“I am seeing a lot of customers on those Zoom screens, potentially,” Kehres said.
The challenge is running from Jan. 7 to March 11. split into three rounds of competition. The first round will be the longest, and will consist of learning workshops until Feb. 3. The day after, entrepreneurs will pitch their business to a panel of judges, who will decide which businesses move to round two, and which are eliminated from the challenge.
According to Darby Grimes, Business Development with the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce, any business could register from one that has an open storefront, to one that is still nothing more than an idea in the owner’s head, as long as there is a business plan of some kind. The major restriction is that the business has to be younger than two years old.
This is an annual challenge that is usually held indoors at a location in Yakima. However, as many things these days it has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. This pandemic effect is also something that will be discussed in the workshops, as many of these businesses are opening during lockdown.
Stephen and Audrey Malek, who co-own Basecamp Outfitters, opened the business as a direct result of the virus. The Maleks have some business experience, as they have owned Basecamp Books and Bites for nearly three years. However, during the pandemic they noticed an increase in sales of their camping supplies, so they decided to open a new business, Basecamp Outfitters.
“One of the things that we noticed that kept getting bought more and more was the camping gear,” Stephen Malek said. “The more camping gear I brought in, the faster it disappeared.”
Stephen describes Basecamp Outfitters as a local, mini REI. They opened the doors in November, and he registered it with the Enterprise Challenge because he wants to learn everything he can.
“The goal of joining the Enterprise Challenge was to literally fill in the gaps of my knowledge,” Stephen said. “There are things I probably don’t know, and just think I know. Businesses are always changing, and with the COVID environment, we all have to shift and change our businesses.”
Businesses that make it to the second round of the challenge will put together a tradeshow, where they demonstrate their business. The competitors have product demonstrations and tell the judges what their business is. Grimes said this round is similar to a grade school science fair, where owners will show their businesses to the judges the same way a student would demonstrate their experiment.
The final round will have more workshops and a final plan presentation. Judges will have a Q&A section, followed by the award ceremony.
“In the last several years we have had over 200 businesses compete. Many of them have opened in our community and create jobs and bring in tourism dollars to our different communities and counties,” Grimes said.