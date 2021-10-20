Annual Junk-Tiquen in the Burg returns to the fairgrounds By KARL HOLAPPA staff writer KarlHolappa Oct 20, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Junk-Tiquen in the Burg was held Saturday in Bloom Pavilion in order to navigate public gathering restrictions. Karl Holappa/ Daily Record Junk-Tiquen in the Burg was held Saturday in Bloom Pavilion in order to navigate public gathering restrictions. Karl Holappa/ Daily Record Browsers at Junk-Tiquen in the Burg were treated to musical entertainment in Bloom Pavilion Saturday. Karl Holappa/ Daily Record A mobile boutique was set up within a restored Airstream trailer at Junk-Tiquen in the Burg Saturday. Karl Holappa/ Daily Record Cari Callahan sits with her restored Airstream trailer that has been converted into a mobile boutique at Junk-Tiquen in the Burg Saturday. A favorite local treasure hunt was back in action Saturday, as throngs of people searched for items to take home from the twice-annual Junk-Tiquen in the Burg event.The event, normally held in fall and spring was cancelled along with most others during the pandemic. The venue was changed from the normal indoor setting at Teanaway Hall to Bloom Pavilion, which added an extra bit of country flair to the market.“It feels great to be back in person and seeing everybody again,” event organizer Becky Sherley said during the event. “It feels like the flow has been really good and the vibe has been great.” Sherley said the move to Bloom was made due to the open-air setting, which allowed the event to ease public gathering restrictions put in place for the pandemic.“It’s worked out great,” she said of the venue change. “People can walk around easier, and I would consider using it again.”The event is unique in that it offers a selection of both antiques and vintage items, as well as clothing and new home design products for potential buyers.“We worked hard to get a lot of variety of both true antiques and upcycled items,” Sherley said.As long as restrictions don’t prohibit it, Sherley said the event will happen again during its normal spring timeslot in April.“We’re excited to look forward to that and get back into the cycle,” she said. Sherley said her favorite part of putting on the event and seeing it grow and evolve over the past few years is watching the interactions between the attendees.“It’s seeing the vendors and how they can bring in a pile of items and make it into a beautiful booth,” she said. “It’s also seeing the excitement for the shoppers as they find a treasure and watching the cool stuff go out the door.”PASSION ON DISPLAYIn the back corner of Bloom Pavilion, a shiny airstream trailer beckoned shoppers to take a look inside, where they would discover a mobile boutique operated by local resident Cari Callahan. Callahan named the trailer Mary Louise after her grandmother and her mother-in-law, and lovingly restored it after finding it wasting away on a patch of land owned by a family member.“It was totally disgusting inside,” she said of the discovery. “My husband took it down to the bare bones, and now we are starting to rebuild it.”Although she once had a store in town to sell her wares, Callahan said the plan is to take the trailer to events like the rodeo and local concerts during the summer months.“I’m turning it into a traveling western boutique,” she said.Junk-Tiquen was the first event Callahan had taken her trailer to, and she said it’s great to be back and interacting with event attendees.“I think events like this are about gathering like-minded people together,” she said. “We all seek ‘the find’. 