It’s that time of year again when area homeowners seek to beautify their outdoor personal spaces with splashes of color. What better way to achieve those spring goals than by supporting local students in the process?
The Kittitas FFA is kicking off its annual plant sale Friday, and they will be playing all the hits for local green thumbs. A healthy stock of hanging baskets, perennials, and bedding plants will be on display for people to bring home and plant as the days get longer and warmer.
Kittitas FFA Advisor Rebecca Carollo said the school has been doing a plant sale for as long as she can remember, saying it is a traditional fundraiser for FFA chapters around the region. The sale is the primary fundraiser for the group, and Carollo said after the next year’s sale is paid for, the remaining funds go to help with students’ travel expenses to attend regional leadership events.
Although many local events fell victim to the pandemic over the last two years Carollo said the plant sale survived and was able to continue operating with an altered sale model.
“We did it as a preorder kind of situation,” she said. “We put together a Google form with pictures and everything, and then people could order on that. My FFA members would go in, sort out the plants, and section them off. People were able to pick times, drive up in their car, we would walk out and deliver the plants to them. It worked out pretty well, and we were fortunate to be able to still have it.”
TEACHING LIFE SKILLS
Carollo said the plants arrive in Kittitas around the beginning of the year in the form of plugs, and from there the school’s high school horticulture and middle school agriculture classes take to potting them up and getting them ready to thrive.
“They’re the ones involved in the majority of the planting and research part of it,” she said. “They are the ones that are in the greenhouse planting, fertilizing, looking for pests, making sure the plants are healthy.”
Meanwhile, the FFA students develop a business model to market and sell the plants. She said one of the major benefits of the in-person sale resuming is that it gives the students a chance to learn sales skills while working the floor at the event.
“One of the big parts is not only the customers being able to see the plants, but also the students learning how to appropriately act with customers,” she said. “How to help them with finding the right plant, how to do any upselling, and just that one on one conversation with adults that a lot of kids don’t get to experience.”
Carollo said the most popular items at the sale are hanging baskets, of which they will have six different varieties this year, up from the normal two or three varieties. There are approximately 80 baskets for sale at this year’s event. She said customers can expect to see lots of yellow and blue colors throughout the greenhouse, as that is the theme the students went with this year.
“You name it, we have it,” she said.
As events begin to normalize in structure, Carollo said she was humbled at the support given to the program by community members over the past two years, and said each sale provides a humbling experience as the students gain both life skills and an expanded ability to travel for their clubs.
“The Kittitas community has been really gracious, really helpful for all aspects of our school community,” she said. “We really appreciate them being willing to support student-driven and student-grown plants. The support is amazing. It’s a great community to have a sale in and to live in.”