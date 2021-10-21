top story Annual library book sale sees robust turnout By KARL HOLAPPA staff writer KarlHolappa Oct 21, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Shoppers browse at the annual Ellensburg Public Library book sale on Saturday. Saturday’s annual Ellensburg Public Library book sale featured stacks of books. The annual Ellensburg Public Library book sale featured books in every genre. Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Once a year, Hal Holmes Community Center is turned into a haven for local book lovers, giving them the opportunity to expand their personal library while benefiting the library that serves the community.The Ellensburg Public Library held its annual book sale last Saturday, filling the community center with thousands of books of all genres and subjects for sale at a price that made them accessible to anyone interested in bringing some home. The sale was unusually large compared to normal years due to last year's event being cancelled due to the pandemic.Diane Ota with Friends of the Ellensburg Library said this year's sale featured approximately 220 boxes of books ranging from regional history to large print fiction, as well as countless movies, compact discs, and puzzles. The lions share of the proceeds go right back to the Friends of the Library to support programs such as the summer reading events. Along with cancelling last year’s event, Ota said the pandemic also had an effect on this year’s turnout, which she said was unusually robust. The big seller this year was puzzles, with large numbers going out the door before the halfway point of the sale.“It’s been a very strong turnout and a steady flow throughout the day,” she said. “I think people are hungry for books during COVID. I think people are also stocking up for the upcoming winter season.”Ota said the annual book sale has been held for at least a decade, but the library also holds smaller sales throughout the year. Every first and third Saturday of each month, book lovers can venture into the basement of the community center to purchase books, although in much smaller numbers than the annual event.“The hours have changed for the sale because the library hours have changed,” Ota said. “The hours for the sale are now from 10:30 to 1:30. At those sales the prices are the same, and those sales are very popular. It really hurt us not to have those sales during the COVID shutdown.”Although the monthly sales are popular and have a major benefit toward program funding, Ota said the annual sale is important to clear out stocks of donated books and library discards. “We would literally be buried in books if we didn’t have this sale,” she said.Ota said the librarians will rotate between sections in the library to glean books that haven’t been checked out for long periods of time to accommodate new additions. The books that haven’t made the cut are then discarded and brought downstairs. When there is room in the basement to add them to the annual sale, they are put in stock for those events. When there isn’t any more room, they are saved for the annual event.“Every library does that,” Ota said of the discard program.Ota said both the annual and monthly book sales are integral toward the fundraising for Friends of the Library, in that they are the only fundraising events they do throughout the year. Along with the summer reading program, proceeds go towards things like buying new furniture for the library when needed."We fill in where their budget doesn't cover things," she said. "If the library comes to us and says they need this or that, we almost always say yes."Having participated in the sale for years, Ota said her favorite part of holding the events is seeing the various demographics of readers coming through the door to find a treasure."I love promoting reading," she said. "It's very affordable and it feels like a matchmaking event. Here's these readers and this abundance of inexpensive books. It makes me thrilled to see people bring these books home." 