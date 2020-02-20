Community members gathered at Hal Holmes Center in Ellensburg Tuesday night to celebrate an organization that helps brighten the day of many local youngsters.
The annual “Mentoring is Groovy” celebration highlights the efforts of mentors that work with Youth Services of Kittitas County to provide a nurturing environment to children within the county. The celebration was highlighted by a performance by Valley Voices Choir, as well as introductions and recognition for the employees, mentors and mentees within the program.
The event also placed focus on the upcoming transition between directors within Youth Services. Crystal Church is in the process of handing over the reins to Alice Nelson. Nelson, who is currently the assistant director will be taking over for Nelson on June 1. Church has held the director position at Youth Services since 2012.
Church said the annual celebration is now in its seventh year. She said when the organization started their mentoring program in 2013 with one match, they followed what she referred to as an evidence-based procedure.
“It said every year you celebrate the people in your program,” she said. “Being a rule follower, that’s what I did. We just started bringing mentors, mentees and community members together to celebrate the program. Every year in February we do it.”
Since that first year of the mentoring program in 2013, Church said every successive year has celebrated milestones in growth for the program.
“Literally we had one match and no dollars in 2013,” she said. “The first thing we did was come in and revamp the space where youth services is housed.”
During the revamping process of the space, Church said the organization began receiving their first monetary donations, a positive sign she said that the program was developing a solid foundation so that it could take hold in the community.
“It literally grew like one match, then three, then five, then 10, then 12,” she said. “As I was able to learn how to fundraise and get more funds to be able to have more hours to work, it grew and grew and grew.”
Church said the program now averages approximately 75 matches between mentors and mentees each year, and that they stay at about 40 consistent matches from year to year.
“It’s always ebbing and flowing,” she said. “We’ve gone literally from zero to $20,000 budget to a $300,000 budget. That is adding staff. That is our biggest piece is to take staff support to do recruiting and training and supporting our mentors.”
Church said the program has grown to where they constantly have a waiting list of 25 to 30 people.
“There’s always a need,” she said. “It’s something that I don’t really envision going away.”
As she celebrates her last year at Youth Services, Church said having been a part of the growth process has been mind blowing for her.
“I don’t think I realized the magnitude of what had been created until I began to train people and add employees,” she said. “As I would explain to them what their job was, they would say, ‘How would you do all this?’, and I would say that I have no idea. I don’t even really know. I guess what resonates with me most is that a good leader will always create other good leaders, and it’s time. It’s time with someone with fresh energy to take it to its next level.”
Looking towards the transition in leadership and the future of the organization, Church said it is her hope that more entities within the community add in the organization as a line item budget to help support their mission to mentor children.
“My hope is that the community continues to embrace it,” she said.
THE NEXT PHASE
Current Assistant Director and incoming Director Alice Nelson said when one works behind the scenes at an organization like Youth Services, they don’t always get to witness the interactions between the mentors and mentees. She said being at her first annual celebration for the program brought those interactions front and center.
“This event is awesome to see, because I get to see the heart of the organization,” she said. “I get to see the impact it has, and I actually get to feel connected and connect to the community. It’s powerful to watch what human connections can do. This is just a great example of how impactful human connection is, and how impactful our community is on our youth.”
As she begins her transition into the director position, Nelson said she is excited to maintain the forward momentum that the program has gained under Church’s watch.
“Just chugging along and keeping our structure sound,” she said. “Creating a safe place for our youth to come and just making sure the community knows that Youth Services is not going away. It’s not going through any drastic changes that are going to completely change our mission or anything like that. We’re still here to do the same thing. My goal for this transition is to honestly just reassure everyone that we’re staying steady and that we will continue moving forward, always pushing to be better without changing the infrastructure and mission to mentor youth in our community.”