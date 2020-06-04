Online learning wasn't going to stop Mount Stuart Elementary School second graders from dropping a few eggs.
Every year, students at Mount Stuart put on the "egg drop," where students build protective mechanisms to prevent the egg from breaking after dropping it off a high structure.
Normally, the school would get the fire department involved in the egg drop so the eggs could be dropped from the top of the ladder on the fire truck. While students will be dropping their eggs at home, teachers at Mount Stuart still worked with the fire department to drop four egg contraptions from the ladder. The video was sent to students as an example.
According to second-grader teacher Kelly Montgomery, two of the four contraptions worked, while the other eggs met a devastating end. The contraption that did the best was a box with rubber bands holding the egg inside. The egg was also cushioned and had drinking straws to catch it. It also had two grocery bags acting as parachutes. The worst one was simply attached to a plastic bag working as a parachute.
“I tried to make mine as splat-erable as possible. So, I just tapped an egg to a bag, and put a big printout of my face on it so you could see the egg splatter all over my face,” said second grade teacher Joe Chang. “That’s the most fun part. It’s cool when they survive, but even cooler when they break apart.”
Students are allowed to build their egg protective contraptions out of any materials they have access to and were told to have their parents or guardians drop them from a high point. The drops will be filmed and then sent to the school. The program teachers are using to submit videos will let students see what the videos their friends submit. The videos are due Friday.
Chang said the point of this project is to teach kids the basic of engineering. He said some of the kids build the most elaborate contraptions to protect their egg. He tells kids that some of the fun of this project is seeing the eggs splatter, so they shouldn’t feel too bad if theirs fails.