After two pared-down years of the event during the pandemic, a treasured Upper County festival is back this year with more to offer for everyone who attends.
The 2022 Pioneer Days Festival kicks off Friday, culminating in an Independence Day celebration Monday at Memorial Park in Cle Elum. Along with all the fan favorites, the events roster this year is bolstered with a slate of new offerings, including an expanded public market, canine dock diving at Wye Park, and an antique/flea market.
“This year, we have more people involved in the planning process, which is really nice,” Cle Elum Downtown Association Executive Director Debbie Bogart. “It’s helping bring Pioneer Days back to life. With COVID and everything, we had a very small Pioneer Days. It wasn’t a normal size, and bringing it back means getting more people involved, more activities, more excitement for our community, and I think we’ve met that.”
For the last two years, Bogart said the events roster for the festival was hampered by pandemic restrictions including limitations on public gathering sizes. Despite the limitations, she said it was important to continue the event to emphasize the vibrancy of the Cle Elum community.
“We weren’t able to offer events that had large group participation,” she said. “For that reason, the Pioneer Days parade even took a different focus. What we had was a scaled-down version of the festival. This year, there’s a lot of opportunities for people that live here, as well as visitors coming into to our community.”
Bogart said the comeback of this year’s festival is possible due to the strong partnerships with organizations like the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce, who organizes the event and fireworks festival. Along with the chamber, all the city departments, the Cle Elum Eagles and local businesses like Dru Bru are putting their hearts into making this year’s event one to remember.
“There’s a lot of participation from Ronald all the way into Cle Elum,” Bogart said of this year’s efforts. “Our public market and street fair has expanded this year. The basketball tournament is back. We have a lot more businesses and restaurants open in Downtown Cle Elum this year. The feel and look of Downtown Cle Elum has really changed over the past three years. The economic change in our downtown has been amazing, and people will get a chance to see that coming to the festival.”
Bogart said the planning for this year’s event started in February, with the goal of starting planning for next year’s festival even earlier. From the Downtown Association’s standpoint, she said the goal is to make the festival a community-owned event.
“For several years, the county Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Association have been the facilitators of it,” she said of the event’s organization. “We’re changing that look back to Pioneer Days being a community event that’s owned and planned by community partners and members. Since 1969, the event has been run that way, and we want to move back to having more community effort.”
For those who are new to the event, Bogart said the biggest advice she has for them is to understand the road closures that take effect during the festival. The closures are in effect from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and attendees have to take that into account as they navigate the town looking for parking.
“You have to take alternative routes,” Bogart said. “Second Street is the best one to take, because Railroad will be closed due parade activity. People get a little frustrated, but there will be signs out directing traffic. It’s all about walking downtown and exploring the stores and activities.”
As the festival gets ready to kick off, Bogart said she looks forward to seeing the community come together to celebrate and be together while doing it.
“We look forward to celebrating the Fourth of July,” she said. “That’s our theme. It’s a patriotic time. Although it’s Pioneer Days, we’re celebrating the red, white, and blue.”
More information on all of the events on tap at the festival can be found at www.UKCpioneerdays.org