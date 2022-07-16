The Kittitas County Health Network (KCHN) Care Coordination Program will receive the 2022 Kittitas County Public Health Champion Award, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Board of Health Advisory Committee.
The award is in recognition of their work to connect vulnerable people with health and other social services in Kittitas County. The award will be presented during the Kittitas County Board of Health meeting at 10 a.m., Aug. 18. The meeting is open to the public.
The award comes with a $500 donation to be used to benefit the health of the community. The health advisory committee recognizes the successful collaborations KCHN and the A-Team have fostered with community partners to provide whole-person care for people with complex health and/or social needs. These individuals often struggle to find the right services, which is why care coordination is a vital program that targets those who need it most. For more information about KCHN and the A-Team visit https://healthierkittitas.org.
The Kittitas County Public Health Champion Award recognizes individuals, groups, or organizations that make significant contributions to the health of Kittitas County. The award is funded by a generous donation from former Kittitas County Health Officer Jim Gale. The following individuals and agencies received previous Public Health Champion Awards:
• 2015: City of Ellensburg Parks and Recreation for noteworthy work regarding the breadth of programming for residents across the lifespan.
• 2016: Dr. Paul Schmitt for his years of service as a health care provider and his dedication to the health of his community
• 2017: Kittitas County Early Learning Coalition (pictured) for the coalition’s work to improve the health and success of young children and their families
• 2018: Open Door Health Clinic for the clinic’s mission to provide basic medical care for people living on low-incomes without insurance or readily accessible healthcare
• 2019: APOYO in recognition of their work to provide food, recycled clothing, and furniture to the community
• 2020: Rolf Williams and 2021 COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic (recognized in 2021 due to COVID-19) for their work and commitment to Kittitas County and the community.
For more information regarding health advisory committee or the Public Health Champion Award, contact the Kittitas County Public Health Department at (509) 962-7515.