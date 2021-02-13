There will be a time to gather, to celebrate the West, sing its songs, recite its poetry and revel in its culture, it just won’t be this year.
The Spirit of the West Cowboy Gathering board of directors determined that annual event will skip 2021 and mosey onto 2022.
The event, which traditionally happens on Presidents Day weekend each year, had been considering joining forces with the Western Art Association for a National Art Show weekend event in May.
“There’s too many unknowns,” Diana Tasker, who has served on the event board of directors since the beginning. “There’s a whole lot of planning that goes into this. Not fair to entertainers to keep them hanging or our attendees or vendors.”
Board member Roylene Crawford said Spirit of the West is a challenge to fit within COVID restrictions, even if the county has advanced to Phase 2.
“When you’re used to having people wander through town, going into Fitterer’s, to the Clymer, going around different locations and hearing music and then coming out to vendors it’s really hard to recreate that (online),” Crawford said.
Ironically, if somehow the event had taken place this weekend, the main Kittitas County Fairgrounds venue would not had been available.
“Right now couldn’t do it at the fairgrounds,” Crawford said. “Even if we were to do it, it wouldn’t be available because it’s full of people getting (COVID vaccine) shots.”
Unlike most festivals slated for 2020, Spirit the West took place before the COVID curtain dropped.
“We were so grateful to hold our event in 2020,” Crawford said.
Spirit of the West involves extensive planning and commitments.
“It’s a year in planning,” Crawford said. “I’d say with 99% certainty that every single event that happens in Kittitas County is a minimum year out planning.”
At some point all involved — entertainers, vendors and attendees — need to know whether to commit to an event.
“We got to the point where we needed to be able to tell our entertainers we were canceling so they could make their adjustments,” Tasker said.
Crawford there were questions going forward about how well an event this spring will draw.
“It’s been a struggle because you really want to do it,” Crawford said. “People enjoy it, but then as it is right now, even if we’re in position we could have it, would anyone really come because it would be indoors.”
The question of how many would show ties into the financial feasibility of the event.
“We need to be fiscally responsible,” Crawford said. “When renting facilities and getting licenses for this and that and other things, those are hard costs whether there’s 10 people or 1,000 people.”
While getting out the message that this year’s event will not take place, organizers are emphasizing the Spirit of the West will endure.
“We are going to go forward (and let people know) that we are going to make 2022 killer,” Crawford said.