A longstanding tradition is back this year, and all the funds raised from the event go to keeping a historical treasure alive and going in rural Kittitas County.
After two years of pandemic cancellations, the annual Thorp Mill dinner and auction will be held Saturday at the Kittitas Valley Events Center. Guests will be treated to a lasagna dinner from Cle Elum-based Glondo’s Sausage and will enjoy music from The David Owens Band. A multitude of items, both large and small will be headed across the auction block during the event, ranging from gift baskets to a stay at a luxury home on the Yakima River.
The event is the only fundraiser held by the Thorp Mill during the year and has been going strong for over 20 years prior the pandemic shutdown. Dan Leavitt, president of the board of directors of the Thorp Mill Town Historical Preservation Society said the mill saw revival in the 1980’s when a group of Thorp School alumni spearheaded the push to renovate and reopen the mill, which came to fruition in 1988.
“Early on, when the mill was first redone and opened up to the public, there was lots of interest,” he said. “Lots of support and lots of membership. As the years went by, the interest in membership started to wane, so they realized they needed to find a way to keep this open. That’s when they started the dinner auction.”
Prior to the pandemic shutdown, Leavitt said the event would usually host around 150 people, raising upwards of $15,000 for the mill’s operational costs. Those costs include staffing the mill with docents during the summer season, insurance, and keeping an account for basic maintenance, as well as any emergency repairs needed at the site.
“It’s everything a homeowner would have, except it’s a much larger piece of property and a much more fragile piece of property,” he said. “Maintenance on the mill alone just comes down to dollars, and we just can’t do everything every year. There’s typically $4,000 to $5,000 a year just in maintenance.”
Along with the yearly maintenance comes larger projects that come up from time to time. After the Taylor Bridge Fire, Leavitt said it became clear that the mill needed to replace the aging cedar shingle roof in order to make the building more fire resilient. Although they were able to attain some grant funding for the project, the society was still out of pocket for a funding match for the grant.
“We had to come up with $5,000 or $6,000 to do that,” he said. “On a $15,000 a year budget, you can see that eats that pretty quick.”
GETTING BACK ON THEIR FEET
Prior to the pandemic, Leavitt said the mill would host approximately 600 tours throughout the summer open season. When the pandemic struck, the mill was forced to shutter the entire 2020 season, as well as that year’s fundraiser. Although they were able to open for a limited season last summer, the fundraiser still wasn’t possible.
“It’s held indoors obviously,” he said of the fundraiser. “Nobody’s going to have an auction outdoors this time of year in Ellensburg. We were closed in, but we were able to get some federal grants to stay open for visitors during last summer on a shortened schedule using all the COVID protocols.”
Although the grant funding helped the mill get through last season, Leavitt said the lack of fundraisers over the past two years have sapped the society’s war chest.
“We try to keep funds on hand for emergencies,” he said. “This is certainly categorized as an emergency, and we went through that pretty quickly just trying to keep the mill open.”
Although ticket sales for next weekend’s event have gotten off to a slow start compared to past years, Leavitt said that’s not necessarily surprising due to what’s happened over the past two years.
“It’s worrisome, but we’re going to have the event regardless of how many people we get,” he said. “After two years of not having an event, it’s bound to happen and it’s not totally unexpected. We just need a little push and a few more people to get interested. It’s a great event right before Memorial Day weekend, it’s for a good cause, and it helps keep an amazing historical building afloat.”
Although ticket sales might be lagging a bit, Leavitt said local businesses have come through to help make the event a great experience, doing everything from contributing beer (Roslyn Brewing), food (Glondo’s), and a multitude of auction items to help keep the mill going strong. Leavitt, who grew up in Thorp with his wife said being a part of keeping the mill going is his way of giving back to the community he calls home.
With the conclusion of each fundraiser, he said he is constantly impressed and humbled by the outpouring of the community to help keep the mill operating and open for all to enjoy.
“It gives me a lot of pride and it helps verify why we do this,” he said. “It validates that what we do is important. This old mill is important, and people love it. It’s one of the last grist mills left in the state, and the community support makes us feel like what we’re doing is worthwhile.”