It may not look like the events of past years, but one of the most visually spectacular races in the region is finally back this year.
After being cancelled for the last two years due to the pandemic, the annual Yakima River Marathon is moving forward this year, with the event occurring Saturday. As in past years, the running of the marathon will result in the closure of state Route 821 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This year’s event will pay tribute to event organizers Bob and Lenore Dolphin, who both passed away since the last race was run. Lenore passed away in March 2020 and Bob in October 2021. Race Director Frank Purdy said the original plan was to hold a tribute to the couple who first organized the marathon in 2001 at the potato feed and awards ceremony which is traditionally held at the end of the race. Unfortunately, due to a medical emergency within the family, he said the tribute will be held virtually at a later date.
Although the tribute to the Dolphins won’t be physically held Saturday, Purdy said many of the longtime racers and volunteers are running Saturday’s marathon in their memory.
“They were goodwill ambassadors around the world for the local running community,” he said. “That’s what brought people back year after year. It will always be their race even though they’re gone. We’re just stepping in and keeping it going in their memory. There’s really no replacing them.”
CHANGES IN STRUCTURE
The post-race potato feed and pre-race pasta dinners will unfortunately have to wait until next year’s marathon. Purdy said the race organizers had to make the decision in February as to whether it was safe to hold large congregate events and said at that time it wasn’t something they were comfortable moving forward with.
“We are really sad to report that,” he said. “There was still so much uncertainty (in February). Even though things have opened up now, people are all over the place. Some folks are curled up in their closets and not seeing anybody still, and others are out rocking and rolling. We have to accommodate everyone, so we felt that out of prudence it was better to go this way than to go through the effort of planning something starting in February and getting to April and not being able to do it. We plan to bring both dinners back next year.”
Purdy said runners can drop by the Selah Civic Center after the race to pick up their awards if they’d like to do so. Despite the marathon looking slightly different this year, he said the participant numbers are almost on par with what the last race had prior to the pandemic, with approximately 200 entrants in both the half and full marathon.
“The pandemic has affected people in different ways,” he said. “Some of us got way out of shape, so we’ll see how many folks actually feel like they can show up and run the distance.”
FORGING AHEAD SAFELY
Purdy said the best feeling he could use to describe being able to move forward with the event after two years of cancellations was pure ecstasy.
“We are so pumped,” he said. “We’re just looking forward to seeing everybody back again. This is like an extended family reunion.”
Along with postponing the congregate events until next year’s marathon, Purdy said the race will follow additional COVID-conscious protocols, including letting the volunteers at the aid stations and the racers themselves decide how they want to interact with each other at that close distance juncture.
“We are mindful of what’s happening out there,” he said. “We’ll leave it up to the volunteers as to if they want to engage or if they want to wear masks, and we’ll leave it up to the runners whether they want to take water directly from the volunteers, and we’ll also have water on the tables so the runners can go over and pick up the water themselves.”
Having been involved in the race since the first year in roles ranging from participant, organizing committee member, and course marshal, Purdy said the race stands out to him for the sheer beauty of the surroundings runners get to experience as they make their way to Selah.
“There’s really not another event like it,” he said. “For all the bells and whistles we have, we get to run through a canyon. It’s a beautiful canyon, it’s a tremendous amenity, and people come literally from all over the country and world, and they discover this canyon. Even people from other parts of Washington that have never gotten off the interstate come and discover this canyon. That to me is what keeps it going. While we’re paying tribute to Bob and Lenore, let’s pay tribute to this terrific amenity we have in our backyard.”