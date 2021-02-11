Words like entrepreneur or visionary never came up when they were washing dishes together, back when working for somebody else.
They were just a couple of young guys with a plan.
The plan turned into a business venture and that business venture has really taken off. In fact, it’s going so well, Red Pickle owner Mario Alfaro is going to name a drink after Ano Delivery co-owners Dante Palmisano, 24, and Juan Zamorano, 23.
“We haven’t come up with a name yet, but we hope to have something this week,” Alfaro said. “We just appreciate everything they do for us and the rest of the community.”
If getting a drink named after you is a measure of success, then Palmisano and Zamorano have really delivered.
“I always wanted to own my business. When this opportunity came along, we took it. I was majoring in business at Central, but now I’m taking some time off because business is going so well,” Palmisano said. “It’s been a weird transition, but we’re figuring things out as we go and it’s been going really well.”
Zamorano agreed. “We went into this expecting to struggle. We didn’t think we were going to be where we are now so soon,” he said. “When we started Ano Delivery (April 2019), we had to take on odd jobs to get by. It eventually supported the both of us.
“We were able to hire eight people and business is booming. I do about 50 deliveries a day. When we first started, we were doing 100 deliveries a week and now that’s tripled.”
What started as a side project between classes at Central Washington University turned into something bigger and the business will celebrate its second anniversary on April 15. They are members of the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce, involved with Ellensburg Downtown Association, and thinking about maybe joining the local Rotary Club. They’re not your typical college kids.
“I took one quarter off from school and it turned into a year. Juan took this quarter off and he said if things keep going the way they’re going, he might just stay with it,” Palmisano said. “Who knows? We’re enjoying what we do and the community seems to appreciate it.
“We have quite a few regulars that use our service three-four times a week and we appreciate their business. But most importantly, we want to inspire others and spread our roots throughout the community.”
Ano delivers anything from food orders to grocery curbside orders and even pharmacy pick-ups. They are on the liquor license at Iron Horse Brewery, so they can deliver beer orders as long as they’re checking the age identifications.
“We have delivered a ladder and some household supplies, but mostly it’s been food orders,” Zamorano said.
You see the posters all over town. They have a website and Facebook presence. In fact, that is the best way to place an order is on the website, although a phone call works just as well. In working with local restaurants, the Ano website has links to a number of Ellensburg restaurants.
“Most of the time people will text us to make an order,” Palmisano said. “Just let us know what you need and when. We pick up the food, pay for it and deliver it to the customer, who repays us along with the delivery fee of $6 for the first three miles.
“The pandemic has really put a demand for our service. It’s unfortunate, but we’re happy to be able to help out people that are staying at home more because of the COVID-19. It’s been absolutely crazy, day-after-day, one right after another sometimes.”
“If we didn’t believe in ourselves, we’d still be working for someone else,” Zamorano said. “We’ve made a commitment and it’s really taken off.
“I think we’re focused on helping the community. There are people that rely on us for groceries or picking up their prescriptions or whatever they need. We have people with disabilities that need deliveries. We’re a good commodity to have and I think we provide a service.”
The company name Ano comes from both last names ending with ano and so far, the Anos have really delivered.