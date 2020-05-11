The Kittitas County Incident Management Team (IMT) is responding to 34 additional cases of COVID-19 associated with Twin City Foods, Inc., according to a news release from the Kittitas County Public Health Department.
On May 8, the IMT implemented mass testing for all employees of Twin City Foods. The additional positive cases mean that over 20% of Twin City Foods employees are positive for COVID-19. Roughly 20 cases are still pending from that mass testing.
Twin City Foods Inc. will be closed for an additional 10 days and will continue to work closely with the IMT. The IMT is working with individuals to ensure they can safely isolate at home after testing positive for COVID-19, and are also working with any employee who did not receive testing.
Employees who did not receive testing cannot go back to work until the completion of a 14-day quarantine.
The IMT is prepared and is responding to the additional positive cases. The team implemented its plans of mass testing, isolation and quarantine, and contact tracing.
“We are handling this response,” said Kittitas County Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson. “We have not exceeded our capacity to respond to this situation.”
Kittitas County’s application for the Phase 2 variance continues to be on hold. More information is anticipated today (Monday,) to provide regarding the status of that application.
“In the meantime, we will continue to work our hardest,” Dr. Larson said in the release. “We have numerous agencies, partners, and volunteers, who are working as hard as they can to keep our county safe.”
General questions can be answered via the Emergency Operation Center at 509-933-8315 or 509-933-8305 Monday through Friday. Information is available via the county website and the Kittitas County Public Health Department Facebook page.