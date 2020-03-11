Wednesday morning, the Kittitas County Public Health Department (KCPHD) was notified of an additional positive test result for COVID-19 in Kittitas County, according to a news release from the health department.
The patient is a family member of the first positive case. Currently, the 67-year-old female patient who is positive for COVID-19 is being evaluated for hospitalization. The second patient who is positive is stable and does not require hospitalization at this time.
“We are coordinating with our health care responders and the family to ensure everyone’s health and safety,” said Kittitas County Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson.
KCPHD requested testing of the individual because of the close contact and being symptomatic. Those results have returned positive. KCPHD will continue with the investigation, which includes further interviewing to determine the patient’s movements before, during, and after the infectious period. The department will continue to notify any individuals who may have been in close contact.
“We are at a point where we are likely to recommend some more restrictive interventions in our community,” Larson said. “We will have more information out today and we will notify the public of those changes.”
Access to testing continues to increase and the county health department has received additional questions about whether someone should be tested, what someone should do if they think they have been exposed. Visit the Washington State Department of Health's (DOH) website, which has a section for frequently asked questions regarding symptoms and testing https://www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/Coronavirus.
Continue to watch the county website along with the county's social media for more information today at www.co.kittitas.wa.us or Facebook.