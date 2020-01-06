Even as CBS News Live was broadcasting the headline Trump: “We didn’t kill Iran (Gen. Qassem Soleimani) to start a war,” Americans were stepping up to voice their First Amendment rights, as tensions escalate around world.
Protesters took to the streets in Washington, D.C. and other U.S. cities on Saturday to condemn the air strike ordered by President Donald Trump that killed an Iranian military commander and Trump’s decision to send about 3,000 more troops to the Middle East.
In Ellensburg, an estimated 40 people took their place at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Main Street to share their disapproval with anti-war slogans and signs for all to see. Many drivers showed support with a toot on the horn as they traveled through the busy intersection in downtown.
The demonstrators drew other reactions as well. One man walking his dog saying he was a Vietnam veteran got into a discussion the protesters. “I fought for this country, saw friends die for this country, and here you are disrespecting the flag like that,” he said, pointing at the American flags being waved a midst the signs saying “No more war,” and other assorted slogans. “You can’t wait until they come over here killing us.”
Even though there was a point where emotions ran high and the protesters countered with their beliefs, the confrontation didn’t last more than four or five minutes with each side speaking its mind.
“We were worried about that, that we might rekindle someone’s emotions,” one woman said.
But the day was centered around the demonstration led by the Ellensburg Indivisible and the 13th District Democrats/Roslyn. The reasons for taking it to the streets among the peaceful demonstrators differed as much as the confrontation that happened earlier in the day.
CONSEQUENCES OF GOING TO WAR
Retiree Linda Bitter is not affiliated with either group. Her husband, David Bitter, was field artillery officer and intelligence officer in Vietnam from 1967 to 1968, she said. He served in-country during the Tet Offensive (1968) and was stationed at a fire base in the Central Highlands, which was nearly overrun on several occasions.
“I love our country, so it’s not about that at all,” said Bitter, whose husband eventually succumbed to ill-effects of Agent Orange used as a defoliant in the jungles of Vietnam.
“David was a great guy. It’s not like John Wayne taking Iwo Jima, saving his family and country, then going home and living happily ever after.
“Going to war, whether you’re for or against it, has consequences from a human perspective and they’re really appalling.”
Glenn Rudolph is a former freelance news photographer living in Roslyn and ventured to Ellensburg to voice his opinion to the latest of military actions and the current administration. Rudolph also served in Vietnam and exercised the First Amendment rights he put his life on the line for what seems like a lifetime ago, he said.
“I was in Vietnam, the War Machine doesn’t work. When I was in school in the ‘50s when we’d rehearse crawling under our desks in case of nuclear attack. We’ve proved violence isn’t the answer. It’s time to sit down and talk these things out,” said Rudolph, who’s with the 13th District Democrats/Roslyn.
“I have an brother-in-law that was in Vietnam. He was in Iraq and later in Afghanistan and he has been seriously impacted by post-traumatic stress disorder. War royally screws people up and they never get over it. I have friends from high school that went to the Nam that will never be the same again. I’m 74 years old and there’s been some sort of military conflict going on my whole life. It’s time to do something different.”
To Sheril Bechard with the Ellensburg Indivisible, Saturday’s protest was about recognizing human dignity.
“I think from a humanitarian standpoint, we’ve treated the Middle East like it was our own private oil field and people have suffered,” Bechard said. “The military has been involved over there for 30 years and we still had 9/11. Maybe it’s time to start treating each other with respect as human beings.”