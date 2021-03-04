Ross Anderson is a perfectionist, so everything can always be done better. But the architect and property owner with Anderson/Collier Architects is pleased with how the renovation to the former New York Cafe building on the corner of Third Avenue and Main Street turned out.
The renovation included taking a 20-room upstairs space and turning it into four luxury apartments with two 1,200-square foot, two bedrooms and another two 800-square foot single bedroom units.
The apartments have been rented since last spring, the Seattle-based architect who purchased the building in 2017 said. But he is waiting for the right tenant before signing a contract for the 5,000-square foot retail space on the ground level.
“The retail space is not 100% complete yet, but most of it’s done. I haven’t really tried to fill it. With the pandemic, I thought I’d wait until things open back up again,” Anderson said.
“It is listed with Accolade, but we’ve just kind of paused, waiting for the right moment to get a good tenant in there. But I am glad It didn’t take long at all to get tenants in the upstairs apartments. They were filled in the spring.”
The importance of the building is that the New York Cafe building is a contributing factor in the city’s historic downtown. Anderson/Collier Architects did a similar project restoring the O.B. Castle Building on the corner of Fourth Avenue and Main Street, so it had a blueprint to work from in transforming the New York Cafe from what was originally called the Edison Hotel.
“The whole upstairs hadn’t been touched since it was built (in 1911), it was that old. Almost all of the upstairs has been redone in terms of floor plan, but we’ve been able to retain the old-style doors, the old-style woodworking and trim and windows,” he said. “We took 20 rooms and made them four apartments with two one-bedrooms and the others are two bedrooms and two baths.”
The art moderne elements were added in a 1938 remodel, making those elements historically significant (more than 50 years old). Based on the Secretary of the Interior’s guidelines for preserving, rehabilitating, restoring and reconstructing historic buildings, those elements should be restored and maintained, if possible, rather than removed.
“When things pick up, we’ll work on getting the retail portion filled,” said Anderson, who owns three other buildings in Ellensburg. “We might not have it completely finished until we see what the tenant wants.
“We’ll finish it, but I want things to pick back a little bit first. Ideally, a sporting goods store would fit nicely in that space, but we’ll wait and see.”
In May of 2017, the city of Ellensburg Landmarks and Design Commission’s recommendation was for the art moderne first-floor to be restored and the original second-floor wood framed windows to be repaired, if needed, and kept.