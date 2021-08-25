The APOYO food bank has received a bump in funding in the form of a grant that will boost its organizational capacity and enable it to engage more with the community.
The 2021 Kittitas Strategic Grant was awarded to APOYO by the Yakima Valley Community Foundation. APOYO received the money, close to $30,000 on July 1 of this year.
Last year, APOYO was nearly removed from its location on CWU property (1320 E. 18th Ave,) when the university stated it didn’t want extend its contract. However, the university and the food bank were able to reach agreement last October to continue operations through October 2022. APOYO wanted and needed this agreement because without it, it wouldn’t have had the funding to operate anywhere else.
While this grant does not provide it with the funding needed to be self-sufficient, it does give APOYO the power to start reaching out to other grant-giving foundations.
“The grant won’t pay for our rent or for us to actually move, but it will enable us to do the administrative and office work we need to do to get more grant funding, and get ourselves in a position to be more than a grass roots all-volunteer organization,” said APOYO Executive Director Stefanie Wickstrom. “So, this grant is awesome, I’m very excited. It was very encouraging to get this support from the Yakima Valley Community Foundation, we were all just really psyched.”
Wickstrom said this will greatly benefit the business side of the food bank, and expand into the future, and they plan to hire a half-time program assistant as soon as they can find one.
The future of the food bank is looking brighter as a result of this grant, and Wickstrom said there is more good news to come, and will make announcements sometime in the near future.