The APOYO food bank is doing what it can to help people during the holiday season.
The bank, which recently had its lease renewed and its property expanded, has held a virtual update, worked with HopeSource to provide rent money to qualifying individuals and people in need with coats, blankets and toys for the holidays.
“We need blankets and warm winter coats. So far, our people have been coming around,” said APOYO co-founder Patricia Garrison. “We’ve changed our arrangements so people can leave donations of clothing outside. We put up a couple of tents and some hangers and display racks and stuff. So even if nobody is there you can come and leave that sort of stuff.”
Garrison said there have been a lot of people donating toys, including the Ellensburg Oddfellows Lodge who gave the bank over 20 bikes to give away to families.
According to APOYO Executive Director Stefanie Wickstrom, APOYO recently teamed up with HopeSource in Ellensburg to provide rent to people in need. To qualify for this is difficult, and APOYO had only been able to process a handful of applications.
The application process ends Wednesday. Wickstrom said people who may be eligible should contact HopeSource directly. She said it may be too late to qualify for aid, but it is still a possibility.
In order to qualify, someone needs to be late on their rent for the last month, and not have a way to get the money.
Wickstrom said she believes APOYO will continue to operate in this aid program with HopeSource if it continues next year. It does not run in line with APOYO’s usual donations of food and clothing, but she sees it as something that is as important as feeding people.
“This one woman came by for that (rent) and we asked if she needed anything else, and she came around to the distribution side… and picked out a bunch of clothes and toys for her kids,” Garrison said. “It was amazing, she is going to have a merry Christmas now. She is a single mom and is living with another single mom and they have around nine kids living with them. I think they have something for all the kids.”
APOYO held a “virtual happy hour” for all the people who volunteered and who helped during the year. The food bank was almost forced to close when CWU decided to not renew the lease. However, through strong community support the university and APOYO were able to reach a deal that keeps APOYO on the grounds for another two years.
“We wanted to use it as a way to update people on everything that has happened and talk about our future plans,” Wickstrom said. “We used it as an opportunity to thank people by name who had been active on the campus, faculty and students, and also people in the community.”