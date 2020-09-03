The APOYO food bank has a chance to stay open and is maintaining a relationship with Central Washington University.
APOYO (Allied People Offering Year-Round Outreach: Also translates from Spanish to “support”) will remain at its current location while it and CWU look for a new building. A temporary memorandum of understanding was created that allows APOYO until Oct. 31 to find a new location either on or off campus.
A working group made up of stakeholders from APOYO and CWU was created to keep the relationship open between the two organizations. The group is headed by CWU Vice President of Inclusivity and Diversity, Delores Cleary.
The temporary memorandum of understanding was signed Aug 19. After APOYO finds a new location, both sides hope to create a more permanent MOU that includes an academic component that will include student internships and volunteers with CWU.
In January, CWU decided not to renew APOYO’s lease for this year, giving it until June to find a new location. With nowhere to go, it looked as though APOYO would shut down.
On July 23, a letter signed by CWU department chairs supporting APOYO on campus was presented to the CWU Board of Trustees during its meeting. The letter asked CWU to maintain a relationship with APOYO.
During the meeting CWU President James Gaudino stated, “We continue to support APOYO in student and faculty engagement.”
“We certainly want to maintain our relationship with APOYO,” Cleary said. “APOYO serves the community of Ellensburg, which includes students and student families certainly.”
One of the new locations being considered for APOYO is the old NY Teriyaki Building on University Way. There are other buildings being considered both on and off campus, and the former restaurant building is by no way confirmed as the final location.
APOYO is still seeing a lot of customers during this time. APOYO President Philip Garrison and Secretary/Treasurer Patricia Garrison said they are seeing a lot two to three times as many people as they usually see during this time of year.
“We had a lot of donations recently,” Patricia said. “People seem to be willing to help us.”
Although they are receiving donations, Philip said they are still under extreme pressure to meet the needs of the community, especially with the extremely high demand they are seeing.
Due to COVID-19, APOYO is running with a “skeleton crew” and handing food parcels out the window to customers. They are also delivering to customers.
There was a meeting with the working group and the rest of the APOYO Team Wednesday, Sept. 2.