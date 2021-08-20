The local food bank, APOYO hosted a garden harvest where members of the community could pick fresh vegetables free of charge. This is the first harvest of the year, although the bank plans to do it again in about two weeks.
APOYO Garden Coordinator Nan Doolittle said she worked with several volunteers to ensure produce was planted and painted over the summer. While the food bank picked several types of vegetables for the garden, they also asked the community to give opinions on what they wanted.
“The main point of it all is to encourage some intercultural exchange in regard to food,” Stephanie Wickstrom of APOYO said. “We have immigrants from all different places, many of whom are probably farmers in their home countries and certainly gardeners. We want, not only to share with them, but have them share with us too, what they know about gardening and what kind of produce they would grow.”
APOYO was provided a section of the Central Washington University Community Garden, and held the harvest party Aug. 18. A handful of people took part in the harvest, taking what they needed.
APOYO serves the entire community, but specializes in the Hispanic population, and most workers are bilingual. Requests given to them by their clientele included many foods popular in the Hispanic community.
Wickstrom translated for some of the people taking advantage of the garden. She said Luz Contreras was very happy to have the garden and that it would really help her family. According to Wickstrom, Contreras said she worked on a farm in Mexico. She worked cutting down peppers and tomatoes before coming to Ellensburg.
Doolittle said the garden could not have been maintained without the help of volunteers such as Ernestine Durham, who helped plant the seeds in May, and made sure everything was being watered over the months.
“The volunteers that we have had who have been actively engaged really like it, and they are some of APOYO’s clients or patrons,” Wickstrom said.