Thanks to the kindness of volunteers, the APOYO food bank is able to stay open during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Organizers Philip and Patricia Garrison had considered shutting down the bank because they are both in the high-risk category. Patricia Garrison said some of their volunteers offered to run the bank.
If APOYO had shutdown, it wouldn’t have been able to serve over 100 people over the week of March 23. This is almost double the amount of people APOYO sees during this time of year. Patricia said people need their service now more than ever because of the outbreak.
The Garrisons are staying away from the APOYO building whenever possible, but that does not mean they are not helping. They recently drove their pickup to Yakima to load up supplies, and they plan to again fairly soon. When delivering the supplies to the food bank, the Garrisons leave the truck in the parking lot for the volunteers to unload.
Patricia said one volunteer, Irinea Diaz (along with her two sons) is really taking charge of the situation and has been handing out food to people out the windows and in the parking lots. The APOYO building is too small to practice safe social distancing, so nobody is allowed inside. Due to the small interior space, the clothing and household item exchange has been shut down until it is safe.
“It is a very closed in space, so we wouldn’t be able to let people in there and have them be safe,” Patricia said. “We just can’t give out clothing right now, and we can’t really accept donations of clothing either. If course, when it is safe to do so we will start doing it again.”
Food donations are still accepted, and Patricia said they have been getting more than usual lately. She said the Universal Unitarian Church had organized a collection for them, and they have been seeing a lot of monetary donations through PayPal. People can donate money through the APOYO website at http://www.apoyofoodbank.org/index.html.
APOYO doesn’t limit the amount of food a family can take, and the outbreak hasn’t changed that policy. Patricia said the only time we will tell someone they can’t take any more food is when the shelves have run empty.
“We don’t ration food, our job is not to hoard food it is to give food to people who need it,” Patricia said. “If we run out, we will go get more food.”
The Garrisons first opened APOYO 20 years ago to feed those in need. Recently, Central Washington University has decided not to renew their property lease, which will close down the doors to the building. The Garrisons have until the end of June before they have to leave, and they will be spending that time continuing help others.