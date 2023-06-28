apple tariff

United States Trade Representatives reach an agreement with India to lift Section 232 tariffs on U.S. apple exports to India, which proves to be a huge win for fruit growers in Washington’s 8th district.

 Daily Record file

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Office of the United States Trade Representative announced they have reached an agreement with India to lift Section 232 tariffs on U.S. apple exports to India, which proves to be a huge win for fruit growers in Washington’s 8th district.

The Indian government imposed a 20% tax increase on U.S. apples after the U.S. imposed tariffs on India for steel and aluminum in 2018 under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act. The tree fruit industry in Kittitas County, as well as other counties throughout the state, suffered significant losses due to India’s retaliation for Section 232 tariffs.


Tags