In the last 50 years, the Arbor Day Foundation has planted and distributed nearly 500 million trees in more than 50 countries around the world to fight global issues.

Ellensburg residents will have a chance to join in the process by applying to plant a free tree on city right-of-way.

The application process for the free tree began on Thursday and must be completed and returned to City Hall no later than April 21.

Approved applicants can pick up their tree at Central Nursery by May 2 and plant it. Trees are available on a first come, first serve basis.

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com