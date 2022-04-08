Subscribe
In the last 50 years, the Arbor Day Foundation has planted and distributed nearly 500 million trees in more than 50 countries around the world to fight global issues.
Ellensburg residents will have a chance to join in the process by applying to plant a free tree on city right-of-way.
The application process for the free tree began on Thursday and must be completed and returned to City Hall no later than April 21.
Approved applicants can pick up their tree at Central Nursery by May 2 and plant it. Trees are available on a first come, first serve basis.
Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack!
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.