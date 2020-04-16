Police
Kittcom received the following calls on April 15-16 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A chainlink fence reportedly was pulled into a lane of traffic on South Canyon Road.
n Identification theft was reported on West Ravenswood Lane.
n A non-injury collision involving a Toyota Highlander Hybrid and a tow truck was reported on Vantage Highway and Pfenning Road.
n A dog reportedly had been locked in the back of a Ford Escape for the past eight hours on South Water Street.
n There was a report of graffiti on a cement block on East University Way — the word refuge and a drawing of a person with back pain.
n A woman reportedly swung her bag at a subject in a store on North Ruby Street.
n A theft was reported on Naneum Road.
n The sound of an explosion was reported on Silver Creek Road near Easton.
n A tire was reported in the roadway on South First Street.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on April 15-16 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n There was a report of smoke blowing from a neighbor’s fire on North Lincoln Street.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 15-16 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 34-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.