Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on April 15-16 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A chainlink fence reportedly was pulled into a lane of traffic on South Canyon Road.

n Identification theft was reported on West Ravenswood Lane.

n A non-injury collision involving a Toyota Highlander Hybrid and a tow truck was reported on Vantage Highway and Pfenning Road.

n A dog reportedly had been locked in the back of a Ford Escape for the past eight hours on South Water Street.

n There was a report of graffiti on a cement block on East University Way — the word refuge and a drawing of a person with back pain.

n A woman reportedly swung her bag at a subject in a store on North Ruby Street.

n A theft was reported on Naneum Road.

n The sound of an explosion was reported on Silver Creek Road near Easton.

n A tire was reported in the roadway on South First Street.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on April 15-16 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n There was a report of smoke blowing from a neighbor’s fire on North Lincoln Street.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 15-16 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 34-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.