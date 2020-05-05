In a month that was anything but, according to preliminary data received by NOAA’s National Weather Service in Pendleton Oregon, Ellensburg’s weather in April was about normal.
The average temperature was 47.9 degrees which was 0.4 degrees above normal. High temperatures averaged 62.6 degrees, which was 2.0 degrees above normal. The highest was 76 degrees on April 10. Low temperatures averaged 33.1 degrees, which was 1.3 degrees below normal. The lowest was 18 degrees, on the April 2.
There were 13 days with the low temperature below 32 degrees.
Precipitation totaled 0.10 inches during April, which was 0.51 inches below normal. Measurable precipitation -at least .01 inch- was received on one day.
Precipitation this year has reached 2.00 inches, which is 1.30 inches below normal. Since October, the water year precipitation at Ellensburg has been 3.49 inches, which is 3.21 inches below normal.
The highest wind gust was 54 mph which occurred on the April 14. There was one day when the wind exceeded 50 mph.
The outlook for May from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center calls for above normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. Normal highs for Ellensburg rise from 64.0 degrees at the start of May to 73.0 degrees at the end of May. Normal lows rise from 38.0 degrees to 46.0 degrees. The 30 year normal precipitation is 0.65 inches.