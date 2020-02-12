The Central Washington University Sarah Spurgeon Gallery will host a solo exhibition by visiting artist Elizabeth Crisman, according to a news release from CWU.
The opening events start at 4 p.m., Feb. 20, with an artist’s talk in Randall Hall, room 117. The talk will be immediately followed by a reception in the gallery from 5 to 7 p.m.
Crisman’s Archaeologic series is comprised primarily of photographs and objects made from slip cast stoneware that reference human evolution. Her interest in archaeology and human history led her to volunteer at a Neolithic excavation, Kfar HaHoresh, in Israel during August 2010. Physical manifestations of Crisman’s excavation experience are brought to life in various works, each one probing differing archaic vocabularies and modes of thought.
Crisman is the Director of the Montpelier Arts Center in Laurel, Maryland. She received her Master of Fine Arts in photography and digital imaging from the Maryland Institute College of Art, and her Bachelor of Fine Arts in ceramics from Virginia Commonwealth University.
Elizabeth Crisman: Archaeological will remain on display through March 15. Sarah Spurgeon Gallery is located in Randall Hall on Dean Nicholson Boulevard and is open weekdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on weekends, 1 to 4 p.m. For information visit www.cwu.edu/art.