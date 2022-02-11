ROSLYN – When Bob Geldof (Live Aid) and George Harrison (Concerts for Bangladesh) organized musical events to help feed people in Africa and raise awareness of world hunger, the music world responded with kindness, generosity and shared its collective talents to help others.
A group of Central Washington musicians came together with 10 original songs on a 12-track collaboration called “Herding Cats Vol. 1” to raise money for the ARRF animal rescue in Roslyn.
Where Live Aid and the Concerts for Bangladesh were designed to help feed the people, “Herding Cats Vol. 1” is going to help feed the puppies or cats or whatever else comes through the Upper County animal shelter.
“Herding Cats is a joke that came up the first time I talked to the graphic artist Kathleen Michaels. We spoke on the phone I told her what I wanted to do, and she said it sounds like you’re herding cats,” said Walter Maenhout, who recorded and mixed the project in his 24-track studio The Belfry at Sheltered Sound in Cle Elum.
“Herding Cats is a perfect name because it’s a benefit for the AARF in Roslyn. The artists donated the music, their songs and their time. I am so grateful for the support from everybody that worked on this.”
Maenhout donated his production time. Michaels pitched in with the cover design artwork and master engineer Christopher Wilson of ElectroAcoustic Labs Mastering put the final mix together.
The album is dedicated to the memory of Ellensburg musician Frank Dayton Johnson, who was tragically killed in a traffic accident last year. Johnson had just retired and planned to finish recording a new album with Maenhout.
They were able to finish one track together — the intense, hopeful, “Saints Preserve Me,” which leads off the soundtrack.
“Frank told me when he got back from Arizona, we’d get to work, and of course he was killed before we could. ‘Saints Preserve Me’ wasn’t going to be first on the album, but we moved it up to honor Frank,” Maenhout said. “He was really fired up. He was creative. He was inspired with the music he was writing.
“The last time we hung out he was playing me recordings he made in Seattle in 1980. Man, it was prog rock, rippin’ pop music. He had quite a history and the song on this CD is pretty special.”
The release kicks off the eclectic collection of original music that winds through various styles of blues, traditional, folk, Americana and some catchy punk rock.
The CD “For Those Who Like It,” was released in 2018 by Roslyn artist Millie Radonovich, who passed away suddenly that year. Her song “Misty” was one of the final recordings that Maenhout made with the Roslyn original. It’s another great capture for the project.
Maenhout was running the Ellensburg Community Radio station in 2014 and asked Radonovich to record a bumper for the station during Jazz in the Valley, he said. He added that clip as an intro to her contribution on Herding Cats.
“It’s cool to hear here say, ‘Hey this is Millie Radonovich from Roslyn and I’m here in Ellensburg at Jazz in the Valley.’ It’s just a really neat thing to hear her again, so that’s the second song on the CD behind Frank. Both are gone now, but it’s so nice to hear their music,” he said.