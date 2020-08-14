A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the rape of at least one young teen and other charges, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.
On Aug. 9, 25-year-old Daeshawn Thomas of Ellensburg and Yakima was arrested as the result of an ongoing investigation by the Major Crimes Unit of the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.
Thomas was arrested on four counts of third-degree rape of a child, extortion, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes. Thomas also had an arrest warrant from the state Department of Corrections when he was apprehended.
Sheriff’s Office detectives believe that Thomas has victimized more children and adolescents in our area than are known about. If you or your children had contact with Daeshawn Thomas or believe you have information about someone he may have victimized, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 509-925-7525.