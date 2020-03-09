Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Daniel J. Kraft of Ellensburg in connection with an alleged assault of a child and suspected attempted abduction of a child in front of the Cle Elum Roslyn Elementary school on Thursday afternoon, according to news release from the Sheriff’s Office.
The arrest took place via a traffic stop at state Route 903 and Bullfrog Road in the Cle Elum area at about 10 a.m. Saturday.
A 9-year old boy, reported that a stranger grabbed him by the arm as he walked in front of the school after school released on Thursday. The investigation that identified Kraft as a suspect was assisted by numerous residents who called the Sheriff’s Office in response to a request for information.
The Sheriff’s Office continues to seek information concerning Kraft’s known whereabouts on Thursday or about anyone else suspected of being involved in this matter.
This investigation is ongoing.