Music and art are what Ellensburg is all about and the First Friday Art Walk in March will feature the best of both worlds this week.
Tarra Hall-Ward will enlighten her audience about the intricacies of her paintings and mixed media artwork beginning at 6 p.m. as a prelude to the Killdeer String Band, which goes on at 7 p.m. at the Dark Moon Craft Beer & Wine at 319 N Pearl Street.
It will be the first gig of the new year for the Killdeer String Band and playing in downtown Ellensburg is great way to kick off 2022 for Jenny Humphrey (violin), Josh Humphrey (guitar), Justin Gibbens (bass) and Jacob Gibbens (percussion).
The Killdeer String Band blends Jenny Humphrey’s Celtic, gypsy violin style and classical violin training with her husband, Josh’s, wide range of musical backing harmonies and counterpoint. Josh’s background in Turkish oud and Hindustani classical music adds a dynamic flare with his guitar work. Justin and Jacob Gibbens drive the rhythm section.
They have been playing in support of their 13-song new release “Wise Fools,” with songs like Super Orange/Crowbar,” “Kayak,” “Essaouira,” and “Hector the Hero.”
“Wise Fools” is a 2021 release, created here in Ellensburg and a far cry different from the 2017 inaugural album recorded at London Bridge Studios in Seattle. “Wise Fools” has a great deal more original music, and the band took more time in the making it.
Right down the street at the Gård Vintners, 311 N. Pearl Street, the sounds of Trent George will be on display, along with art by Jeannie Rae and Austin Smith in the 313 space.
Evolve, 321 N. Pearl Street, is going to take a step back in time with the art of Psychedelic Baddie with tie dye clothing and accessories.
Over at the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame at 416 N. Pearl Street, the museum will be presenting the Kittitas County Ropers display and parts of the “Rodeo City BBQ” collection of Ellensburg Rodeo Royalty portraits.
It’s all out there up and down the avenue. The Kittitas County Recovery Community Organization, 211 W. Third Avenue, will host Open Mic Night.
While the Kittitas County Historical Museum, 114 East Third Avenue, will share a tribute to Women’s History Month, highlighting several notable women through biographical histories and photos or other art.
Some of the women include Mary Ellen Stewart Shoudy, Mary Lorretta Rowland Mires, Ida Nason Aronica, Agnes Satterwhite Schanno, Emma Smith DeVoe, and more.