top story Art community gives Donald O'Connor an Ellensburg sendoff By RODNEY HARWOOD staff writer Rodney Harwood Nov 17, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 8 An estimated 150 people gathered to give local artist Donald O’Connor an Ellensburg sendoff Monday night at the Celebration of Light in his honor. Rob Fraser photo Donald O’Connor was many things to many people. The Ellensburg art community held a celebration of life for the local artist Monday night at the 420 Loft Gallery. Daily Record file photo Donald O'Connor liked to cut a rug on the dance floor, pictured here dancing to the music of Chuck Boom. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record An estimated 150 art lovers and friends of local artist Donald O’Connor gathered Monday night at the 420 Loft Gallery to see his work one last time and enjoy the lamps of Julie Prather. It was a true celebration of life well lived. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record Ellensburg Arts Commission board director Alex Ayer, left, and local artist Sam Albright enjoy an animated discussion Monday night at the Donald O'Connor celebration of life. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record An art patron enjoys a glass of wine and the artwork of Donald O'Connor at the 420 Loft Gallery Monday night. Rodney Harwood/Dai8ly Record Julie Prather's cut-glass lamps highlight the work of Donald O'Connor. It will be the final exhibit at the 420 Loft Gallery before it closes for good after the first of the year. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record Julie Prather's cut-glass lamps highlight the work of Donald O'Connor. It will be the final exhibit at the 420 Loft Gallery before it closes for good after the first of the year. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Donald O’Connor was many things to many people and as a dozen different people stepped up to the mike to share their memories of the local artist who passed away in August, it became ever so clear, many people were many things to Donald O’Connor.It seems he had a little Hunter S. Thompson in his DNA, different mannerisms that set him apart from the rest. He liked to talk and share his views on any topic of conversation. He created thought, provided creative insight to the world around him.He played a little saxophone, loved the local music scene. Rumor has it, you didn’t want to dance too close to him, lest get your feet stepped on. DANCING DON“He was a stomper,” one fella said with a smile, recalling O’Connor on the dance floor.“No one could dance like Don,” another woman added. “Where everybody else was dancing to a 4-4 beat, Don was like in 2-4. He danced to his own drum. It’s nice to see Ellensburg give him a proper sendoff.“Ellensburg sendoffs are legend.”Around 150 people filled the 420 Loft Gallery Monday evening to give O’Connor one of those legendary sendoffs. There was good food and drink, the music of Billy Maguire, Mark Pickerel and Star Anna. The artwork on display was spectacular. Julie Prather’s the light refractive, cut-glass lamps set off the reflective pieces of O’Connor’s holographic vinyl that hung throughout the gallery.There seemed to be a lot of nodding in agreement when local photographer and drummer Rob Fraser said, “I’m a better person having known Don.”ART TREASUREO’Connor was the 2021 recipient of the Ellensburg Arts Council Arts Commission Treasure Award. Board president Alex Eyre was on hand to make the announcement.The Arts Treasure Award goes annually to a local artist in recognition for their contributions and/or service to the community. It started as a way for the Arts Commission to recognize and educate the community about someone who has chosen to make their art and life in Ellensburg.Because of his death, the award stipend of $500 was waived and will be used toward the purchase of one of O’Connor’s artwork pieces for the city of Ellensburg’s collection.MEMORIESBut the one thing they had in common, to a person, was that everybody had a Don story and it was generally preceded with a big smile as if reliving a larger-than-life moment that was all to their own. Fran Cuhtahlatah has known O’Connor since he was 16 years old. Somehow the teenage memories are the most long lasting, she said, certainly the best dating back to when the times they were a changing.“We would gather at Franklin Park (in Yakima) and drink Annie Green Springs or Ripple or whatever we could get our hands on,” she recalled, again with the smile and memory of O’Connor playing in the theatre of the mind. “We had a reputation of going up there. So, the parks department pulled out all of the shrubbery and when they did, all these wine bottles came falling out from underneath the bushes.“At that time, Don decided to go to the House of Elijah in Yakima, and he would come up to the park and start talking in tongues. I moved to Ellensburg in 1973 and one time in 1984, I see somebody walking down the block and as we get closer, it’s like two gunslingers. He points at me and goes ‘Cherokee?’ which was what I was called in Yakima. And, I go, ‘Don O’Connor?’ Seems only right he used the wrappers from champagne bottles for his art.”Cuhtahlatah said there is discussion of having a rock ‘n’ roll sendoff this summer where everybody can dance to the same 2-4 beat that O’Connor so found to his liking.DAY JOBIt’s hard to say if it was his day job because of all the time he dedicated to his art, but O’Connor also worked for the Washington State Department of Agriculture, spending his summers conducting entomology surveys from the Canadian border to Oregon.Former longtime Jazz in the Valley and Ellensburg Rodeo board member Joel Smith leaned up against the rail in the 420 Loft, taking in the sights and sounds of an evening of art and music.The Ellensburg sendoff was in fact legendary as the night wore on and he was all smiles as he reflected on his Donald O’Connor story.“I was working for Anderson Hay up in Coulee City and I pull into this field and I see some guy walking around out there. I’m thinking ‘Who the hell is this?’” Smith said. “Out of curiosity I go out there and come to find out it’s Don.“I ask him what in the world he was doing up here? Don worked for the Department of Agriculture, and he says he’s monitoring the grasshoppers. Here I was monitoring this hay field for Anderson Hay and here’s Don monitoring the same field for the USDA. The next year we had this huge grasshopper infestation and I called him up to determine what we needed to do. But that day turned into a standing joke every time we saw each other. ‘Hey, you remember when …..’ ”TOPIC OF DISCUSSIONDon O’Connor was certainly the topic of discussion as they filled the 420 Loft Gallery to see his work one more time and tell those stories as the mingled, listening to local musicians pay tribute to a local artist.The O’Connor and Prather exhibit will be the final exhibit at the 420 Loft Gallery. Building owner Mollie Edson intends to close the space after the first of the year.“Our last show is my favorite pairing ever with Don O’Connor’s artwork and Julie Prather’s lamps,” Edson said. “This is the sixth or seventh year where we put these two together. They’re pretty spectacular and I’m happy to have them together for one last time.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rodney Harwood Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com Follow Rodney Harwood Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg Night Market sparks a shopping interest downtown on Wednesday nightsRemains found near Stampede Pass identified, arrest made in homicide caseMajor push expected this weekend in search for missing Seattle firefighterSeattle Fire Chief found after 13 day searchDaily Record switching to all-mail deliveryCognetivity Neurosciences presents at Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Conference 2021Nov. 15 blotter: Man standing and staringNov. 12 blotter: Abandoned farm animalsFortier, Kennedy-Colson, Philip and Zimmerman sign letters of intentSearch continues for missing Seattle Deputy Fire Chief Jay Schreckengost Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter