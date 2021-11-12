top story Art for the masses: Artistic duo team up at Cle Elum City Park By RODNEY HARWOOD staff writer Rodney Harwood Nov 12, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 The transformation of a city building in Cle Elum City Park was done by local artists Will Bow and Justin Gibbens. Courtesy photo Roslyn artist Will Bow works on the public art project in the Cle Elum City Park. Courtesy photo Thorp artist Justin Gibbens works on public art at a city building at the Cle Elum City Park. Courtesy photo Kittitas Valley artists Will Bow and Justin Gibbens completed the public art project in Cle Elum City Park. Courtesy photo Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CLE ELUM – Public art has a way of bringing visualization, connecting to the spirit of the community, whether it be the Central Transit bus stop art or murals of vibrant visions on iconic buildings up and down the valley.Let’s face it — art for the masses is good for the soul and a couple of Kittitas Valley artists, Will Bow and Justin Gibbens, gave the City Park in Cle Elum some added color and visual creativity.“The thing about public art is that people see you working and they come out and ask what you’re doing here? Then they get talking with you and they open up. It’s fun to have that interaction,” said Bow, who’s from Roslyn. “When you’re working on scenes, making it better than looking at white wall, people take ownership of it. “When you put in a piece, they make suggestions on art for somewhere else. They feel like it’s there’s and they look forward to next time.”The work in city park is vivid, features animals, colors, faces of people important to the community. It’s a public building in the middle of the park, done by two prominent artists in the Kittitas Valley.“Public art is available to people that might not go into a gallery to experience it,” said Gibbens, who’s from Thorp. “They can appreciate art. This is actually a non-descript bathroom, now all of a sudden, it’s a really vibrant piece of art. It’s art for the masses.” Bow and Gibbens are both a part of the PUNCH artists group, which transformed the old Thorp Fire House into a gallery. They also did the creative artwork on the Elks Building roof in Ellensburg, giving customers on the Top of the Burg restaurant at the Hotel Windrow a visual landscape to see while they enjoy the Ellensburg skyline.They were instrumental in the decorative design at the Stan Bassett Youth Center on Capitol Avenue in Ellensburg, which was a part of Gallery One Visual Art Center’s Paint Ellensburg event.Gibbens is trained in both scientific illustration and traditional Chinese painting, which comes into play in his zoological drawings. He received his bachelor of arts in painting and drawing from Central Washington University in 1998, then added a Scientific Illustration Certificate from University of Washington in 2003.His work is collected by individuals and institutions throughout the Pacific Northwest, including Washington Arts Consortium, Grinnell College, Microsoft and the Tacoma Art Museum.Bow was instrumental in the hanging of Justin Beckman's mural in the Hotel Windrow lobby called the "Spirit of the Trail." The past and future blended together under the creative genius of self-proclaimed city boy with country boy tendencies, Justin Colt Beckman's latest work is a shaped a two-story, 36-by-36-foot mural to pay homage to the history of the Kittitas Valley.Art for the masses, whether it be in a gallery downtown or displayed throughout town on the boulevard, is good for the soul. 