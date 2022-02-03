The John Ford Clymer Museum/Gallery is hosting an artist reception on Saturday, offering art patrons the opportunity to meet and visit with artists whose work is on exhibit in the galleries throughout the month.
Kennewick artist w.e. McMillian’s work is on display in the main gallery and Lakota artist Rising Fire is on exhibit in the McGiffen Room. Both will be available during the reception curator Matthew Lennon hopes will be a regular event at the Clymer Museum/Gallery.
“One of my favorite artists receptions I went to was when I first arrived in Europe. It wasn’t just wine and cheese, there was a vat of whiskey on every table,” Lennon said with a laugh. “I was thinking these Europeans know how to throw an event.
“We want to give people a chance to make comments and talk with the artists. I’ve talked with several local artists and they are telling me First Friday is more social where people walk in, drift around and move on. We’re working on the idea of having the reception with the artists, followed by a local musician playing some music.”
The explanation into the thought behind the work is a benefit and opportunity to connect with the artist that’s not always available, Lennon said.
“This will put a face to the art to connect people,” he said. “Art’s kind of intimidating for a lot of people. They’ll look at it, but not fully understand.
“It’s like watching a great guitar player, not really knowing how to play. Like watching Eric Clapton make it sound the way he does. People can see artists differently; this is a person who creates this and this is how they think, who they are.”
Whitney E. McMillin began figure skating at the age of 2 when her mother took her to a “mom and tots” skate at a local rink. By the age of 3, she skated in her first competition.
McMillin skated competitively until she was 18, competing nationally as a pair skater and a single skater. When she retired from competing in professional ice shows and teaching, she was ready for a much needed break and it turned out this planned break became an 18 hour-a-day passion for art.
“I produce reverse glass art by painting on the backside of the glass for viewing from the front,” McMillin said. “My art will appear one way when displayed in a traditional manner. But the viewer will see a ‘different piece of art’ as the light changes.
“I use color change lights and different paints, even mixing my own paints, to determine how the paint will respond to the light.”
Rising Fire grew up on the reservation in South Dakota and now lives in the Pacific Northwest.
The self-taught Lakota describes herself as a visual storyteller, not just a painter and her stories are told through the use of many different mediums and art forms from acrylic, oil, resin, ink, and wood to the use of Berries and leaves.
“Whether bold, subtle or energetically expressive, Rising Fire’s work is unapologetically true to her vision, explorations and awareness of the inherent beauty and challenges of a contemporary indigenous person,” Lennon said. “These elements are brought forward with a keen eye towards hope and healing.”
Local art patrons will have the opportunity to meet both artists and see the exhibits that will be on display in the Clymer Museum/Gallery throughout February.