Jane Orleman, pictured here in front of one of her late-husband Dick Elliot’s paintings, was the 2015 recipient of the Ellensburg Arts Treasure Award. Her own work walks a fine line between the whimsical and confrontational. She will be on exhibit at The Palace Gallery for First Friday Art Walk.
Photographer Verne Rainey’s Ellensburg ranch photography will be on display at Dark Moon Craft Beer & Wine, setting the tone for the Western celebration coming with the 100th anniversary of the Ellensburg Rodeo.
Verne Rainey’s work depicts the hard-working ranchers and cowboys in the natural setting, while branding or riding, working hard as part of the Western lifestyle he’s come to love and visualize through the lens over the past several years.
Rodney Harwood/Daily Record
Rodney Harwood/Daily Record
The First Friday Art Walk will showcase long-time Kittitas Valley and Pacific Northwest painter Jane Orleman, whose collective works will be on display throughout June in the upstairs gallery on Fourth Avenue.
Orleman, the 2015 recipient of the Ellensburg Arts Treasure Award, creates paintings that walk a fine line between the whimsical and confrontational.