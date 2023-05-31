Support Local Journalism


The First Friday Art Walk will showcase long-time Kittitas Valley and Pacific Northwest painter Jane Orleman, whose collective works will be on display throughout June in the upstairs gallery on Fourth Avenue.

Orleman, the 2015 recipient of the Ellensburg Arts Treasure Award, creates paintings that walk a fine line between the whimsical and confrontational.


Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com